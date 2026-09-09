/Google DeepMind maps 9 billion DNA mutations: How AI could help solve rare diseases

Google DeepMind has created an AI-powered map of about 9 billion possible single-letter changes in human DNA, giving scientists a new way to search for genetic mutations that could matter for disease and biology.

Called AlphaGenome Atlas, the platform contains precomputed predictions for every possible single-nucleotide variant in the human genome. DeepMind says testing billions of possible changes individually in laboratories would be practically impossible. The company has made the resource available for academic research through a free website, alongside its AlphaGenome API.

What does AlphaGenome Atlas actually do?

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Think of it as a giant search map for DNA. The Atlas uses predictions from AlphaGenome, DeepMind’s AI model designed to predict how genetic variants affect biological processes. It covers both the part of DNA that produces proteins and the much larger non-coding portion that helps control gene activity.

DeepMind says the Atlas is a 1-petabyte dataset, more than 30 times larger than the AlphaFold Database.

It also introduces an AlphaGenome Variant Impact (AVI) score. The score gives researchers a single way to rank potentially important genetic changes and investigate what biological processes they may disrupt.

Why could 9 billion DNA changes matter?

The human genome contains an enormous number of possible variations. Finding the few changes that actually matter for a disease can be like searching for a needle in a haystack. DeepMind says researchers have already used AlphaGenome Atlas in rare-disease research and studies of common traits.

In one example, researchers working with the Broad Institute used the AVI score to prioritise a variant linked to DNM1, a gene associated with epileptic encephalopathy. Experimental work then validated the predicted effect.

Another study using data from more than 54,000 UK Biobank participants identified 22% more non-coding genetic associations by grouping variants according to their predicted molecular effects.

What happens next?