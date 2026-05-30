/Google AI Search backlash? DuckDuckGo installs jump as users seek alternatives to Google's latest Search updates

DuckDuckGo is seeing a rise in downloads and user activity as some internet users look for alternatives to Google's increasingly AI-powered search experience.

The privacy-focused search engine reported a sharp increase in app installs following Google's latest Search updates, which introduced expanded AI-generated summaries, conversational search tools and AI Mode. While Google says these features are designed to make searching faster and more useful, some users have expressed concerns about accuracy, website visibility and the growing role of artificial intelligence in search results. The trend highlights a wider debate about the future of online search and how much control users should have over AI-generated content.

Why are some users moving away from Google Search?

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At its annual Google I/O developer conference, Google announced major upgrades to Search, placing artificial intelligence at the centre of the experience. The company expanded AI-generated overviews and introduced AI Mode, a feature that allows users to ask follow-up questions and hold conversations directly within Search.

Google argues that these tools help users find information more quickly without having to visit multiple websites. However, critics say AI-generated answers can sometimes contain inaccuracies and reduce traffic to publishers and content creators by keeping users within Google's ecosystem. Another concern raised by some users is the lack of a simple option to completely disable AI-generated results and return to a traditional search experience.

What do the latest numbers show?

According to DuckDuckGo, app installs in the United States increased significantly in the days following Google's latest announcements. The company said downloads rose by an average of 18.1 per cent week-on-week between May 20 and May 25. On May 25, installs reportedly peaked at 30.5 per cent above normal levels. DuckDuckGo also said iPhone downloads increased by an average of 33 per cent during the same period. Independent analytics firm Apptopia reported similar findings, estimating that DuckDuckGo's average daily downloads in the US rose by approximately 29 per cent after Google's AI Search updates gained wider attention.

While Google remains by far the dominant search engine globally, the figures suggest that a segment of users is actively exploring alternatives.

DuckDuckGo's AI-free approach

DuckDuckGo has positioned itself as an option for users who prefer more control over how artificial intelligence appears in search results. The company offers an AI-free search experience that removes AI-generated summaries and AI-created images from results pages. According to DuckDuckGo, traffic to this version of its search engine has increased in recent weeks. At the same time, the company is not completely opposed to AI technology. Through its Duck.ai platform, users can access AI-powered tools and chatbots. The key difference, according to DuckDuckGo, is that users can choose when and how they interact with artificial intelligence rather than having it automatically integrated into every search.

Privacy remains a major selling point

Privacy continues to be one of DuckDuckGo's biggest advantages in a competitive search market. The company says it does not collect users' search histories and does not use personal search data or AI conversations to train its systems. As concerns around data collection and AI training practices continue to grow, privacy-focused services have increasingly become attractive to users looking for alternatives to larger technology platforms. Industry analysts note that privacy, transparency and user choice are becoming more important factors in how people evaluate digital services.

The wider battle over AI-powered search

The latest developments reflect a broader shift taking place across the technology industry. Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and other companies are investing heavily in generative AI tools designed to transform how people find and consume information online. Supporters argue that AI search can save time by summarising information and providing direct answers. Critics, however, worry that AI-generated content could reduce traffic to publishers, spread inaccurate information and limit exposure to diverse sources.

The debate has become increasingly important as search engines evolve from simple directories of web pages into AI-powered assistants capable of generating their own responses.