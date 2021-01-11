Final nail in coffin: Telegram again trolls Whatsapp over new privacy update

Facebook's popular messaging app Whatsapp has faced backlash over its new privacy updates that allows Facebook to collect Whatsapp's user data.

The concerns were raised as the deadline to accept the new privacy policy is February 8 otherwise access to encrypted voice and video calls will be cut off.

And this led to several users switching to Signal and Telegram over their safety feature and now in a recent post Telegram has trolled Whatsapp over its new privacy update.

Also read | Elon Musk asks people to use Signal app instead of WhatsApp and Facebook over privacy issues

In a GIF shared on Twitter, a group of people are carrying a coffin which consists of a screengrab of Whatsapp's privacy agreement.

The post was 'liked' by 253,000 people and was retweeted by about 80,000 people.

A few days ago Telegram shared another post which took a dig at Whatsapp in which both Facebook and Whatsapp are dressed as popular comic character Spiderman.

Meanwhile, the move by Whatsapp has also led to a drop of 11 per cent in the installs in the first seven days of 2021 compared with the last week, Sensor Tower said.

Signal's popularity also rose up further on Thursday after it was backed by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk over privacy concerns.