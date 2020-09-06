Facebook unveils AR glasses with 'auditory superpowers'

Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that can amplify what the wearer aims to hear.

It also silences everything else around.

The AR headset gives users "perceptual superpowers", says a report in The Next Web.

One prototype device is equipped with headphones and microphones that capture surrounding sounds.

It then tracks the movements of the user's head and eye movement to work out what they're trying to hear. This headset then enhances the sounds the user's focussed on, and turns the volume down on everything else.

Facebook Reality Labs will organise its annual conference 'Facebook Connect' virtually on September 16.

