Facebook takes down group 'Stop The Steal' alleging voter fraud by Democrats

The US election 2020 has divided the country: With Trump supporters calling for a recount and alleging election fraud, and Biden camp preparing to take over the presidential duties.

While team Trump has put forward the idea of “stolen” elections, they have offered no evidence so far to back their claims. Additionally, it is common for counting in US elections to take days after election night.

In the middle of this all, a group positing voter fraud and attempts by Democrats to “steal” the election on Facebook garnered over 325,000 members in just a day on Thursday. However, a couple of days later, it was taken down.

Also read: US election 2020: How Facebook, Twitter differ on labelling Trump's election posts

Called “Stop the Steal”, it claimed to have been started by the conservative non-profit Women for America First, asked “boots on the ground to protect the integrity of the vote.”

On Wednesday, about 200 supporters of President Trump were seen in Phoenix, Arizona with guns, rifles, and handguns.

A similar event happened in Detroit, after which election officials had to block 30 people, most of whom were Republicans, who attempted to enter a vote-counting facility. They showed up after claims of votes not being counted gained steam of social media. But none of these claims came with any proof.

Also read: Facebook suspends groups spreading misinformation on US Election results day as #StopTheSteal trends

According to election experts, election fraud is very are in the United States, and it is common for states to take time with counting votes. #StopTheSteal had gained traction on social media, with Republicans mobilising to end election fraud.

The Stop the Steal group’s description said the following: “Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes. It’s up to us, the American People, to fight and to put a stop to it.”