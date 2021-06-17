Facebook launches ads for Instagram Reels

Facebook is launching ads globally on Instagram reels, it said on Thursday. Facebook began testing Instagram Reels ads in India Brazil, Germany and Australia in April. The tests ran with brands like BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix and Uber.

Facebook is aiming to monetise its short-form video feature.

"We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit," said Instagram's Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky. "Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained."

The company said that Reels ads, which will loop and can be up to 30 seconds long, will appear between individual Reels.

(With inputs from agencies)