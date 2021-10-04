Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services down for users

NEW DELHI Published: Oct 04, 2021, 09:26 PM(IST)

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Users have taken to Twitter to complain that they are not able to use the services.

Users claimed that Popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were down in various regions of the world on Monday evening.

Around 9 pm Indian time, users reported on Twitter that the prominent social networking and communication sites were unreachable. 

Facebook owns all these four most downloaded applications: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. 

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows complaints of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp not working.

