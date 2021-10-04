Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services down for users

Users claimed that Popular social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were down in various regions of the world on Monday evening.

Around 9 pm Indian time, users reported on Twitter that the prominent social networking and communication sites were unreachable.



Facebook owns all these four most downloaded applications: Facebook, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Outage tracking website DownDetector shows complaints of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp not working.

Users have taken to Twitter to complain that they are not able to use the services.

I wonder how hard Twitter usage spikes when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down at once — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 4, 2021 ×

seems like chaos as facebook, whatsapp and instagram go down while twitter is the hottest things to verify this pic.twitter.com/MD5zgvjqyE — David Borg (@Thraher_o1) October 4, 2021 ×