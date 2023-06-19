'Extra eyes on the ground': Singapore police introduces 'Robocop' at airport for patrolling

The Singapore Police at Changi Airport introduced Robocop, or Robot Police, after more than five years of trials to make any lawbreaker think twice.

Two robots, almost seven feet tall each with fully extended 360-degree vision, have been patrolling the airport since April this year, which adds to the country's "police presence," "extra eyes on the ground," and add to their technological arsenal.

Each robot comes with in-built speakers that broadcast live audio messages and a rear LCD panel that displays visual messages. The robots roughly stand 5.5 feet tall and can have extendable masks that can take them up to 7.5 feet tall.

Experts say they are just the first such robots, and the force on Friday said that they now plan to deploy across the Southeast Asian city-state.

Lim Ke Wei, superintendent and operations head, said, "The integration of robotics enhances the operational efficiency and capabilities of our frontline officers, enabling them to be more effective in their duties."

When asked how they work, the officials said that the robots are able to enforce cordons and warn bystanders using their blinkers, sirens, and speakers while waiting for a human officer to arrive at the place. However, if the public wishes to directly communicate with the force they can do it by just pushing a button on the robot's front.

'It was hard to not notice'

Samwell Swant, an American traveller who was present at the airport, told CNN that when he passed through terminal 4 to catch a recent flight to Vietnam, he saw the robots. "It was certainly a sight – like something out of a movie or Black Mirror. It was hard not to notice."

He added that he approached the robot curiously to get a closer look and saw it light up as a camera extended out.

"ChatCPT...AI music...robots... Soon machines will take over the world, and these security robots definitely look like they mean business.

Singapore to advance robot services

The force said that these Robocops are the latest robots to be employed in civic duties in the tech-savvy nation. Earlier versions of robots were deployed in 2018 and 2022 during public parades.

Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, robot dogs were used to enforce a strict social distancing practice, while cleaner robots are more of a common sight at metro stations and airports across the country.

The officials are now hoping that flying taxis could be a reality in two years' time.

Though these land robots are relatively common, the latest recruits could take some time to get used to.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE