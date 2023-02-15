Elon Musk's tweets oddly intrude people's Twitter feed. Coincidence or tailored algorithm?

Days after reports claimed that Elon Musk held a meeting with advisors and engineers to figure out why the reach of his tweets was tanking, the users on micro-blogging platform claimed that their 'For You' section on Twitter was full of tweets and replies from Elon Musk. Many Twitter users, who said that they do not even follow Musk on the platform, claimed that they were viewing Musk's tweets in their feeds. Others, upon facing similar episodes of intrusion of Musk's tweets in their feed, wondered if this was the result of Musk threatening to fire Twitter engineers if they did not boost his engagement.

my entire for “for you” tab is elon musk tweets and replies. i guess this is the product of him threatening to fire engineers if they didn’t boost his tweet engagement. pic.twitter.com/8WvxRvRAxG — Paris Marx (@parismarx) February 13, 2023 ×

'Twitter is cooked', claims micro-blogging chatter

Many Twitter users were furious as they claimed the way their 'For You' feed was becoming full of Elon Musk's tweets and replies. Others urged their followers to mute or block Elon Musk, the billionaire business magnate rechristened as Twitter owner last year, to be spared of his 'enormous loser energy'.

"Whenever I log on here, my entire “for you” feed is just Elon Musk jibbering. Twitter is cooked," wrote a user. "My “for you” feed currently begins with 21 straight Elon Musk tweets and replies, interrupted only by ads," wrote a second user.

"For the love of god mute or block Elon Musk. His "fixed algorithm" is putting his own (sic) tweets at the top of the "for you" tab every time I refresh. Enormous loser energy," said a third user.

Elon Musk's tweets reached peak popularity in April 2022, according to an analysis by technology news outlet Platformer.

Musk last week himself ambiguously acknowledged the issue, although not specifically related to his own amplified 'For You' reach. Musk said Twitter rolled out a change to fix the "visibility" issue, adding, that 95 percent of his tweets were not "getting delivered."

1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird).… https://t.co/oMW54chhRz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023 ×

Twitter is facing tricky questions over data deletion from multiple watchdogs. European data protection regulators are "engaging" with Twitter following a series of complaints that it is ignoring requests to delete its direct messages. The Direct Messages (or DMs) on Twitter are not end-to-end encrypted, a crucial matter of concern for journalists, whistleblowers, and activists globally.

Followed by mass firings, Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter triggered an exodus of the staff with related expertise, amping up the issues related to variable visibility of the tweets as well as concerns around data safety.

