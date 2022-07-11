Elon Musk talks about Mars and birth rates but no comments on Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is terminating his bid to purchase the microblogging platform Twitter, with this also putting an end to the most talked-about business stories in recent years. On Friday, Musk sent a letter to Twitter saying he was pulling out of the controversial deal he made in April to buy the platform for $54.20 per share, or $44 billion in total.

The world was expecting that he will weigh in on his decision, explaining why he pulled out. But he avoided any possible discussion over the collapsed Twitter deal when he addressed an audience of moguls on Saturday in Sun Valley.

News agency Reuters spoke to two sources who attended the conference. They said that Musk spent most of his time talking about colonising Mars and extolling the virtues of boosting birth rates on Earth.

The world's richest man spoke about how birth rates are declining in wealthy countries. The billionaire entrepreneur took the stage at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference, an annual gathering of media and technology executives in Idaho.

The interview was conducted by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research company founded by Musk and several others.

