/Elon Musk praises Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.8: What makes the AI model stand out?

Elon Musk has praised Anthropic's newly launched Claude Opus 4.8, drawing attention to one of the latest developments in the fast-moving artificial intelligence industry. The Tesla, SpaceX and xAI chief reacted to the launch on X after Anthropic unveiled the newest version of its flagship AI model, which focuses on stronger reasoning abilities and improved accuracy.

Musk's comments are notable because Anthropic is one of OpenAI's biggest competitors and is also competing with companies including Google, Meta and Musk's own AI venture, xAI. As the global AI race intensifies, industry leaders are increasingly paying close attention to breakthroughs from rival companies.

What is Claude Opus 4.8?

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Claude Opus 4.8 is Anthropic's most advanced publicly available AI model. It was released just 41 days after Claude Opus 4.7, making it one of the company's fastest upgrades so far. According to Anthropic, the biggest improvement in Opus 4.8 is its ability to recognise uncertainty. Rather than confidently producing an answer when information is incomplete, the model is designed to acknowledge when it is unsure and flag potential problems in its reasoning.

Anthropic says this approach helps reduce AI hallucinations, a term used when chatbots generate information that sounds convincing but is incorrect. The company noted that early testing showed Opus 4.8 was more likely to identify flaws in data, assumptions and analysis before providing conclusions.

Why is Anthropic focusing on 'self-honesty'?

One of the main features highlighted by Anthropic is what it calls improved "self-honesty".

In simple terms, the model is trained to recognise the limits of its knowledge. Instead of giving a potentially inaccurate answer, it can indicate uncertainty or request additional information. This is becoming an important area of focus across the AI industry. While many AI systems can generate human-like responses, businesses and researchers increasingly want models that are reliable enough for professional work, coding, finance, research and decision-making.

Bridgewater Associates, one of the organisations that tested Opus 4.8, said the model was better at identifying issues in both inputs and outputs that other AI systems often missed.

Coding and complex tasks also receive upgrades

Anthropic has also expanded the model's coding capabilities.

Alongside Opus 4.8, the company introduced a new research-preview feature called Dynamic Workflows. The system allows Claude to coordinate hundreds of specialised AI agents working on different parts of the same task.

According to Anthropic, this enables large-scale software development projects, code migrations and testing processes to be completed more efficiently. The company says Claude can now handle projects involving hundreds of thousands of lines of code with less human intervention. Coding has become one of the most competitive areas in artificial intelligence, with Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and several other companies investing heavily in developer-focused tools.

Musk's endorsement has attracted attention because he is not only a prominent technology entrepreneur but also the founder of a competing AI company. His positive reaction suggests that Anthropic's latest improvements have gained recognition beyond the company's own user base.

The AI industry is currently witnessing intense competition among major players. Companies are racing to build systems that are more capable, reliable and useful for businesses and consumers.

While benchmark scores remain important, many experts now believe the next stage of AI development will focus on trustworthiness, transparency and reducing mistakes rather than simply increasing raw performance.

Anthropic's growing position in the AI market

Founded by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has emerged as one of the strongest challengers in the artificial intelligence sector. The company is backed by major technology investors and has positioned its Claude family of models as AI systems focused on safety, reliability and responsible deployment. Anthropic has also attracted attention through Project Glasswing and its advanced cybersecurity-focused Mythos model. During testing, the company claimed Mythos helped identify thousands of software vulnerabilities across major systems. Recently, Anthropic announced that Mythos-class models could become available to a broader group of users in the coming weeks once additional safeguards are completed.