Cutting back on massages: Google fires almost 27 massage therapists amid mass layoffs

In-house massage therapists made up more than two dozen of those who lost their jobs in Google's most recent wave of layoffs, which occurred last week.

27 in-house massage therapists were among the 1,845 employees that lost their positions with the company in the state of California, according to filings that CNBC reported on Tuesday. 24 of the massage therapists who lost their employment worked at the company's Mountain View, California, headquarters, while three additional massage therapists who worked at the company's campuses in Los Angeles and Irvine, California, also lost their jobs.

Many IT firms, including Google, have recently let go of thousands of workers.

Some of the workforce cutbacks are attributed to businesses hiring too many people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its largest wave of layoffs to date, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has slashed 12,000 jobs. Six percent of its workforce was affected by the round of layoffs.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, said in an email to staff members that the company is eliminating positions across a number of divisions following a "rigorous review," saying that due to the company's "dramatic growth" over the previous two years, they hired more people than actually required.