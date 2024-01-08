Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024: Date, time and all you need to know

CES 2024: The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is an annual event that serves as a global stage for innovation and breakthrough technologies in the consumer electronics industry. This year, the world's largest tech companies come together in Las Vegas for CES 2024. Thousands of small and large companies will display their latest products, which include laptops, TVs, electric cars, and experimental technology, from January 9 to January 12.

CES provides a platform for companies, both established giants and emerging startups, to unveil their newest products and technologies. It is crucial to emphasise that the general public cannot access CES. As per the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES is marked as a "trade-only event," meaning that only individuals who are associated with the consumer technology industry and are 18 years of age or older are permitted entry.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding CES 2024, where a lot of companies are expected to present their AI innovations and manufacturers will likely incorporate AI into the everyday products we use.

CES 2024: Date & Venue

CES 2024 will kick off from Las Vegas on Tuesday, January 9 and run through Friday, January 12, 2024.



The event will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada Convention Centre, the Venetian Expo and the Aria Resort & Casino.

CES 2024: What to expect?

With a number of noteworthy trends and product categories to watch, this year's CES is promising to be very interesting. Before the official show opens on January 7 and 8, press members are given a preview of upcoming announcements and innovations.

CES 2024 promises to be an incredible event with groundbreaking advances in artificial intelligence, smart cars, high-speed laptops, portable gaming devices and AI-driven home technology. Leading tech companies including Samsung, Google, LG, Amazon, Asus, HP, Nvidia, AMD, Intel and even big automakers like BMW will be present, ready to unveil their newest creations.