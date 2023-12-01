As complex cyberattacks continue to rise, what should be the world's immediate focus?

Access to the internet on computers, tablets, and smartphones is an essential part of our lives today. Electronic devices open a stunning virtual world through the internet, but the same window also invites many massive risks that harm the data and other personal information saved on our systems.

"Given the constant exposure to various cyber-attacks, people frequently encounter challenges such as ransomware attacks, phishing, system intrusion, confirmed data disclosure, mobile threats, and social engineering," Maninder Bharadwaj, Global Head - Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Tech Mahindra told WION. He weighed in on the prominent challenges of shortage of skilled professionals in the cybersecurity landscape.

What should be the immediate focus?

When cyber attacks and other related incidents are rising, there's an urgent need to spread awareness about cybersecurity, which provides a fortress-like wall of defence in the digital world. It defends against hackers, malware, and all sorts of online mischief. Just like the military of a country, cybersecurity is the guardian that prevents unauthorised access and helps in keeping the virtual chaos at bay.

"As the frequency and complexity of cyber-attacks continue to rise, it becomes imperative to evaluate the accessibility of cybersecurity professionals and expertise," said Bharadwaj, further highlighting the need for cybersecurity and risk management.

He said that organisations around the world must continuously revisit their cybersecurity measures to defend against the onslaught.

A report by PWC, titled 2023 Global Digital Trust Insights, revealed that less than 40 per cent of organisations have fully addressed emerging cyber risks, emphasising the gaps in cybersecurity preparedness.

"One of the prominent challenges in cybersecurity today is the shortage of skilled professionals. In early 2023, about 30% of the 40,000 cybersecurity positions remained vacant due to a lack of skilled experts," Bharadwaj added.

How to tackle this situation?

Bharadwaj said that several strategies can be employed to bridge the gap and bolster the cybersecurity workforce worldwide. He added that developing cybersecurity talent requires industry-wide initiatives and strategies, which are crucial.

In addition to the above-mentioned, organisations must play an active role in offering opportunities for their employees to upskill and reskill, he added.

Cybersecurity in the age of AI

Experts have raised concerns that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will replace humans, but Bharadwaj argued that automation will not replace cybersecurity experts but rather enhance their capabilities by automating routine tasks.

He said, "Reskilling individuals with adjacent technology knowledge, such as cloud-skilled individuals becoming cloud security experts, can effectively address the skill shortage."