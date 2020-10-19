China's new law bans content deemed 'addictive' for kids

To keep kids at bay from digital content which could addiction among youngsters, China is now enforcing strict measures.

According to Xinhua, a China-backed news agency, China will revamp a law to effectively ban internet products, and services that are capable of inducing addiction among kids.

Additionally, social networks are required to set and follow time and consumption limits. This includes game content, and livestream services, according to Reuters.

Also read: China imprisons several men for confining children in internet de-addiction centres

As part of China’s move to reform internet consumption, people can now raise complaints with internet providers to set in motion “necessary measures” in case of cyberbullying. People can now also ask internet providers to block and/or delete certain content.

The law will take effect next year starting June 1.

This is not the first time China has attempted to limit internet usage, especially in terms of gaming. Due to their efforts, companies like Tencent have started reforming their own mechanisms.

What does a ban mean?

Internet content creators on websites and portals will be required to put measures in place, to avoid production of “addictive” content.

Even though the law will only formally be enforced in China, this could impact the games and services made directly in China.

Also read: Smartphone addiction: Digital dependency could doom the youth

The revised laws were voted for adoption by the National People's Congress Standing Committee on October 17, Saturday. The laws state that internet product and service providers "shall not offer minors products and services that induce addiction", as reported by Xinhua

Companies will be required to provide "corresponding functions" to limit consumption for minors.

Additionally, as per the new law, schools will now be required to report harassment and sexual assault of minors to the authorities.