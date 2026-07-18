/China performs world's first commercial brain chip implant, moving ahead of Elon Musk's Neuralink

China has reportedly achieved a major milestone in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology by carrying out what authorities describe as the world's first commercial brain chip implant. The procedure was performed at Huashan Hospital in Shanghai using Neo, a brain-computer interface developed by Neuracle Medical Technology. Unlike experimental implants used in clinical trials, Neo has already received commercial approval in China, allowing eligible patients to receive the technology in hospitals.

The development has drawn global attention because it comes before Elon Musk's Neuralink receives full commercial approval in the United States.

How does Neo work?

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Neo is designed to help people with severe paralysis regain some control over movement. The coin-sized implant is placed on the surface of the brain, rather than inside brain tissue. When a patient thinks about moving their hand, the device detects those brain signals and sends them to a computer.

The software then translates the signals into commands that control a robotic glove, helping patients perform everyday tasks that would otherwise be impossible. Doctors said the patient, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a car accident around 10 years ago, remained stable after surgery. Tests also showed the implant was successfully capturing high-quality brain signals.

Neo vs Neuralink: What's the difference?

Although both Neo and Neuralink aim to restore independence for people with paralysis, the two technologies take different approaches. Neuralink uses extremely thin flexible threads that are inserted directly into brain tissue using a specially designed surgical robot. Its first product, Telepathy, allows users to control computers and smartphones using only their thoughts. Neo, however, sits on the surface of the brain, avoiding penetration into brain tissue. This makes the procedure less invasive while still allowing the system to capture the electrical signals needed to operate assistive devices.

The biggest difference is regulatory status.

Neuralink has implanted its devices in several patients, but all procedures remain part of clinical trials approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Neo, by contrast, received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) earlier this year as what Chinese authorities describe as the world's first commercially approved implantable brain-computer interface classified as a Class III medical device.