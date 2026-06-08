/Can help but can’t replace? Here’s how AI is changing lives of educators

AI — a boon, a bane, or a threat? This question may seem rhetorical, but it is a stark reality today. When India’s first computer was imported from England in 1955, murmurs that it would gobble up jobs had already begun. By the late 1990s, computers were still novelties in some households, but the technology soon caught pace. I remember using the mighty machine for my school projects; its reputation was shifting from a "monster” to a friendly giant. The fear of the unknown was disappearing; it did change job structures and also nudged those who refused to adapt to changing times.

Fast forward to 2026, and artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer the unknown, though we have not yet opened up to it completely. Some are hesitant, while others are curious, but AI is steadily navigating its way into our everyday lives.

What do educators think of AI?

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WION spoke to educators to understand their views on this potentially "friendly monster". Sugandha Arora, an IB educator, is confident that AI is here to stay. “I strongly believe in personalised learning and teaching. There is a lot of context that I have to give to AI for it to help in planning, and even then, I have to modify the output to fit the students’ emotional needs,” she explained.

However, she believes it helps do away with mundane, repetitive tasks. In these situations, she views it as a boon, as her time can be better utilised for creative tasks such as designing lessons where she believes AI’s use remains limited. Adding another layer to teaching, another educator, Monica Jain, said, “AI can lead to overdependence, may provide incorrect information, and raises concerns about privacy and plagiarism.”

While Jain, who has been teaching for over two decades, agrees, “It saves time and improves efficiency.” The crux of which remains that human interaction is key to learning.