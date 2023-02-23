Australian regulator asks Twitter, Google to hand over information on curbing online child abuse

An Australian regulator that has already put pressure on other global tech firms has now sent legal letters to Twitter and Google asking them to hand over information about their efforts to stop 'online child abuse.'

The move by the country's e-safety commissioner keeps a spotlight on the anti-exploitation practices at 'Twitter' under the new ownership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who called 'child protection,' his top priority.

Referring to Musk's tweets, e-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant told Reuters, "with Elon Musk declaring child sexual abuse a top priority, this is an opportunity for him to explain what he is indeed doing."

She added that this move is in Twitter's interest to show that it is effectively working to eradicate child sexual abuse material, which could possibly turn the advertisers away.

Grant, who earlier had served as the public policy director for the microblogging site until 2016, said the responses from larger tech firms, coupled with reports of loose content moderation at Twitter since Musk took over, prompted her to take this action.

Apart from writing to Twitter, the commissioner also sent these letters to Alphabet Inc's Google, to the owner of YouTube and China's TikTok.

Responding to the letter, Google's senior manager of government affairs and public policy Samantha Yorke said, "we utilise a range of industry standard scanning techniques including hash-matching technology and artificial intelligence to identify and remove (child abuse material) that has been uploaded to our services."

On the other hand, TikTok's policy manager for Australia Jed Horner in a statement said that the company had a 'zero-tolerance approach to the dissemination of abuse material,' with over 40,000 safety professionals across the world who develop and enforce policies, build processes and technologies that could detect, remove or restrict violative content at scale.

As per new laws in Australia, the e-safety commissioner can compel tech companies to give detailed information about the exploitation on their platforms and about measures they take to prevent it.

According to estimates, companies that fail to cooperate will face fines of up to $478,000 per day.

Last year, the e-commissioner sent similar letters to Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook owner Meta Platforms. However, after receiving their responses, the commissioner called their practices 'inadequate.'



