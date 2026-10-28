/Apple iPhone 18e could launch in March 2027 with a 60Hz screen and single camera

Apple’s next entry-level iPhone could arrive with a new processor but retain some familiar hardware. The rumoured iPhone 18e is tipped to launch in early March 2027, potentially alongside the iPhone Air 2 and the standard iPhone 18. Leaked specifications suggest a 60Hz OLED display, a single 48-megapixel rear camera and Apple’s upcoming A20 chip. The details remain unconfirmed. If the reported India price of up to Rs 79,900 proves accurate, buyers may need to weigh the new processor against possible compromises in the display and camera setup.

iPhone 18e specifications: 60Hz display and 48MP camera

The iPhone 18e is expected to feature a 6.12-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. A 60Hz screen refreshes 60 times per second, while 120Hz displays can offer smoother scrolling and animations.

If Apple sticks with 60Hz, the phone could miss out on one feature available on selected higher-end smartphones. The camera setup is also tipped to remain simple. The iPhone 18e may feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera, without a dedicated ultra-wide lens. That could limit flexibility when photographing landscapes, large groups or buildings from close range.

A20 chip and 9GB RAM: What the leak suggests

Under the hood, Apple’s rumoured A20 chip could be built using a 2-nanometre manufacturing process. If confirmed, the newer chip could bring improvements in processing performance and power efficiency. The phone is also tipped to include 9GB of RAM, potentially helping it handle Apple Intelligence features and other demanding tasks. However, processor performance, memory capacity and AI capabilities have not been confirmed. Battery capacity, charging speeds and the final design also remain unknown.

iPhone 18e launch date and expected price in India