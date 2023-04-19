Amazon Prime Video launches new Dialogue Boost feature- Here's how to access it & more

Amazon Prime Video launches a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost. This feature aims to increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, creating a more comfortable viewing experience that will not be interrupted by any background noise.

The feature comes almost a year after Prime Video switched up its interface to include new navigation menus and live television. As the name suggests, the accessibility feature is an AI-based approach that allows viewers to adjust the volume of spoken dialogue without changing the volume of the background music or sound effects.

Prime Video boasts that it is ‘the first global streaming service to offer this feature’. This feature is launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide.

Also Read | Netflix to launch paid password-sharing feature after subscriber numbers hit record high

The television shows include Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and Harlem. Select movies named in the press release are The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy, and Being the Ricardos. The feature can be found in the drop-down menu along with the subtitles and audio. Dialogue Boost will roll out to more titles throughout the year.

"At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

“Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

How Dialogue Boost will help in better viewing experience

Dialogue Boost analyses the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue more clear.

The feature is AI-based and delivers a targeted amplification at the centre channel in a home theatre system. As a result, Dialogue Boost can be enjoyed anywhere the Prime Video experience is available.

How to find Dialogue Boost in Amazon Prime

Viewers can choose which level of Dialogue Boost they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop-down menu. The audio tracks are labelled, ‘English Dialogue Boost: Medium’ and English Dialogue Boost: High’.

As per the information, Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to customers with high-end theatre systems, specialised audio equipment, or select smart TVs.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE