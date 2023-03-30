All our mobiles sold in Indian market are made in India: Samsung official to WION

All the mobile devices that Samsung sells in the Indian market are now made in the company's Noida factory in Uttar Pradesh, which is regarded as the world's largest mobile phone factory, a Samsung official told WION. "We have all devices made in India, in Noida. The flagship 'Galaxy S23' and the 'Fold' phones are also made here, Akshay Gupta, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India told WION.

Speaking of the year 2022-23, he said that the smartphone market had seen single-digit growth and that Samsung India was targeting double-digit growth for 2023-34. However, in terms of 5G mobile devices, he said that Samsung India has witnessed a doubling of its 5G mobile business in 2022, when compared to 2021. He attributed this to the gradual roll-out of 5G mobile connectivity services in India from 2022-end.

Referring to the trends witnessed in the Indian smartphone market, he said that Indian customers are buying more high-end devices and prefer to get future-proof gadgets, particularly considering the 5G services being available. He also pointed out the sales spike that his firm had been witnessing in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He says that they have been selling phones(on a 10-month EMI as part of a Samsung Finance Plus initiative) to people in Tier 2 and 3 cities, and small towns, even when the individuals did not have access to credit cards or loans.

As per Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Model Tracker Dec 2022, Samsung was the number one 5G smartphone manufacturer (by volume) in India in 2023, per Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Model Tracker Dec 2022.

