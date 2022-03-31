Airbus flew A380 on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily consisting of used cooking oil

Airbus on Friday (March 25) performed the first A380 flight powered by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the company informed in a statement released on their website.

As per the statement, an A380 test aircraft flew for some three hours with one of its four engines powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

Airbus stopped producing its double-decker A380 aircraft more than three years ago as they had announced that A380 production would end in 2021.

But it looks like the company is using one of those giant planes as a testbed so that they can experiment with technology and prepare for the future of the aviation industry.

For the unversed, Airbus has flown other aircraft using 100% SAF before, both its A350 and A319neo last year. However, these recent flights mark the first time it has experimented with the A380.

The A380 is a large wide-body airliner that was developed and produced by Airbus - the world's largest passenger airliner.

Steven Le Moing, who is Airbus' SAF program manager, described the SAF-powered engine's performance as completely "normal" and was the same as what they'd seen in previous tests on the other aircraft.

The company informed that Airbus' A380 test aircraft MSN 1 took off from Blagnac Airport, Toulouse, France at 08h43 on March 25. The flight lasted about three hours, operating one Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine on 100% SAF.

The SAF produced was made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), free of aromatics and sulphur, and primarily consisting of used cooking oil, as well as other waste fats.

"Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry's ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Key statistics outlined in the Waypoint 2050 report indicate that SAF could contribute between 53% and 71% of required carbon reductions," the company said.

It is important to note that all Airbus aircraft are currently certified to fly with up to a 50% blend of SAF mixed with kerosene. The aim is to achieve certification of 100% SAF by the end of this decade.