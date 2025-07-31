/AI vs voice actors: Can artificial dubbing take over creative voice work?

As artificial intelligence continues to grow in the entertainment industry, a new conflict is brewing all over the globe, especially in Europe. Voice actors, who lend their voices to films and TV shows, are worried that AI-generated voices may take over their work.

One such voice actor is Boris Rehlinger, the French voice behind Hollywood stars like Ben Affleck and Joaquin Phoenix. Rehlinger has joined a campaign called TouchePasMaVF, aimed at protecting human dubbing against artificial voices. Speaking to Reuters, he said, “I feel threatened even though my voice hasn’t been replaced by AI yet.”

Why dubbing is so important in Europe

Dubbing is a big industry in Europe, especially with global platforms like Netflix relying on it to bring non-English content to more viewers. Shows like Squid Game and Lupin reached wide audiences due to high-quality dubbing.

According to GWI, 43 per cent of viewers in countries like France, Germany, Italy and the UK prefer dubbed content over subtitles. Research by Business Research Insights shows that the dubbing market could grow from $4.3 billion in 2025 to $7.6 billion by 2033.

However the rise of AI voice technology could change this. AI-generated voices can reduce costs and speed up production, making them attractive to streaming platforms, voice actors argue that this shift risks lowering quality and removing creative jobs.

Voice artists call for better laws

Across Europe, voice actor associations are asking for stronger legal protections. In Germany, a petition launched by the VDS voice actors' association gathered over 75,000 signatures. They are asking the EU to ensure that AI companies cannot use actors’ voices without consent or compensation.

Cedric Cavatore, a VDS member and game voice actor, warned: “When intellectual property is no longer protected, no one will create anymore because they fear it will just be stolen.”

VDS is also working with United Voice Artists, a network of 20,000 artists globally, to push for fair rules around AI.

Studios are already testing AI dubbing

Some studios are already experimenting with AI in dubbing. Example, a German-dubbed version of Polish crime series "Murderesses" used AI-generated voices, but it was removed after viewers complained about the poor quality.

Meanwhile, startups like DeepDub and Flawless AI are promoting hybrid models using both AI and human voices. According to Audio Innovation Lab’s CEO Stefan Sporn, AI could change the way films are dubbed, but he believes humans will still be needed to add emotion and cultural accuracy.

Netflix, which has used generative AI for visual effects in series like El Eternauta, has also tested AI for matching lip movements with dubbed dialogue. But the company has not commented on how widely it will use the tech in dubbing.

