/AI is racing ahead: from ChatGPT to AGI, how close are we to the singularity?

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than ever, and now scientists and industry leaders are divided on one big question when will AI become smarter than humans?



What is AGI and the Singularity?

A recent report by research group AIMultiple analysed predictions from 8,590 scientists, entrepreneurs, and AI experts. The goal was to understand when artificial general intelligence (AGI) and the singularity, the point where machines surpass human intelligence.



Scientists and Experts Predict When AGI Will Arrive

Some experts believe we are still decades away. According to the report, most scientists expect AGI around 2040, while others had earlier predicted it by 2060. However, the arrival of large language models (LLMs), like ChatGPT, has changed the outlook. Many tech entrepreneurs are now predicting that AGI could come by 2030 or even sooner.



How ChatGPT and Large Language Models Are Changing the Game



One of the most surprising views came from the CEO of Anthropic. He suggested that the singularity could happen within just six months. This extreme view is based on how quickly machine learning models are developing.

The report points to rapid increases in computing power as a key reason behind these predictions. As processors get faster and more efficient, AI models are also improving at a fast pace. The report highlights Moore’s Law the idea that computing power doubles roughly every 18 months as a driving force. And if traditional computers hit a limit, quantum computing could take over.

Still, not everyone agrees. Some scientists believe that human intelligence is far more complex. They argue that AGI cannot simply be defined by logic and problem-solving. Instead, it should also include emotional, interpersonal, and existential thinking areas where current AI still struggles.

Why Some Experts Are Skeptical About AGI

Yann LeCun, a leading AI researcher, believes the term AGI should be replaced with “advanced machine intelligence.” He warns that expecting machines to fully copy human thinking may not be realistic.



What This Means for the Future of AI and Society

The report concludes that while experts disagree on the timeline, AI will continue to reshape society in powerful ways in the coming years.