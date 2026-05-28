/‘AI and layoffs’: Why cybersecurity experts are now in high demand

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global technology industry, with many companies reducing jobs as they invest more heavily in automation and AI systems. However, amid this wave of layoffs, cybersecurity has emerged as one of the fastest-growing hiring sectors as organisations rush to protect themselves against increasingly advanced cyber threats.



Major technology companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle have all linked parts of their recent workforce reductions to AI-driven restructuring and automation strategies. Reports indicate that thousands of jobs have been affected globally as firms shift more resources towards AI infrastructure, cloud computing and automation tools. More recently, Meta reportedly cut around 8,000 jobs as part of its broader AI-focused restructuring plans.

Cybersecurity hiring rises as AI threats grow

At the same time, demand for cybersecurity professionals is increasing rapidly. According to a report by The New York Times, recruiters are struggling to find enough cybersecurity experts to fill rising numbers of vacancies. Analysts say the surge is directly linked to growing fears around AI-powered cyberattacks and digital vulnerabilities. One of the biggest concerns is that advanced AI models can now identify software vulnerabilities far faster than traditional security systems. AI systems such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos have reportedly demonstrated the ability to detect thousands of weaknesses in software within a short period of time. While such tools can help companies improve security, experts warn that attackers may also use similar AI systems to identify flaws in critical infrastructure, banking systems and enterprise software at unprecedented speed. Governments, regulators, banks and major corporations are therefore increasing cybersecurity investments to prepare for these emerging risks. Reports suggest that India’s leading banks, government departments and IT firms have already begun stress-testing important systems amid concerns around AI-assisted cyber threats.

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AI tools are helping hackers and defenders alike

Despite rapid progress in AI, cybersecurity researchers say human expertise remains essential. AI systems may help detect bugs or automate parts of security analysis, but experienced professionals are still needed to understand how attacks function in real-world environments. One recent example involved a cybersecurity startup using an AI system to help develop an exploit targeting Apple’s new chip protection technology. Researchers said the AI accelerated the process, but human specialists were still required to understand and bypass the security system effectively. Experts say this highlights an important shift in cybersecurity. AI is becoming a tool that can help both defenders and attackers, increasing the need for skilled professionals who can respond to fast-changing threats.

‘Vibe coding’ creating new security concerns

Another major factor driving cybersecurity hiring is the rapid rise of AI-assisted software development, often called “vibe coding”. According to a recent Wired report, nearly 40 per cent of applications developed with AI coding assistance exposed sensitive information, including financial records, medical data, internal company documents and chatbot conversations. Security experts believe many developers are now launching software faster with AI tools but without proper security testing, creating more opportunities for cyberattacks. As more businesses adopt AI coding systems, demand for cybersecurity professionals is rising to identify and fix vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

Some experts question AI-linked layoffs



While AI continues to be cited as a reason for layoffs, some industry leaders believe companies may also be using AI as a convenient explanation for broader cost-cutting measures. Sridhar Vembu has repeatedly questioned the current AI hype cycle, arguing that productivity improvements from AI are still limited in many areas. According to him, some firms may be blaming AI for layoffs that are actually driven by economic pressure and investor expectations rather than direct automation.

What this means for tech jobs

The overall trend highlights how the technology job market is changing. While automation is reducing demand for some traditional roles, cybersecurity jobs are becoming increasingly important as AI expands both opportunities and risks in the digital world.

Experts believe demand for:

Security analysts

Ethical hackers

Cyber defence specialists

Infrastructure protection experts

will continue to rise as organisations increase spending on digital protection.

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