/A car with no fuel, no doors, and shaped like an egg: Was the 'electric egg' WWII's strangest innovation?



During World War II, fuel shortages pushed engineers to explore new ideas of transportation. One of the strangest results was the “Electric Egg”, which was a tiny three-wheeled car designed in France in 1942. Created by French engineer Paul Arzens, this unusual vehicle at that time was powered completely by electricity.



Why was it built?

In the early 1940s, France, like much of Europe, was suffering from severe petrol shortages due to the war. As most of the fuel was redirected to the military, then civilians had to find new ways to get around. That’s when Paul Arzens, who was both an industrial designer and engineer, came up with the L’Oeuf Électrique, or Electric Egg.

According to reports by the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris, Arzens built the car for his personal use, hoping to solve the issue of fuel dependency during wartime.

Unique design and its features

The Electric Egg got its name from its bubble-like shape, which resembled an egg on wheels. It was made from light aluminium and plexiglass, materials that were not only available during the war. This three-wheeled special car could travel around 100 kilometres on a single charge, and reach maximum speeds of up to 70 km/h, as documented in the museum reports where it is displayed today. It had no doors the front section lifted open, and little safety protection.

A car ahead of its time

Even though this Electric Egg never went into mass production, it was remembered as a visionary electric car long before electric vehicles became common. Paul Arzens also created another version with a small petrol engine after the war, but only the electric version caught attention.

The Electric Egg is now on display at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris. It shows how creativity works under pressure, showing how innovation can thrive even in the most difficult times.