Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ZIM vs IRE 2nd ODI LIVE in India

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, as rain played a spoilsport in the first ODI match. Before this, Ireland emerged victorious in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. The stage is ready for an exciting face-off between the two nations hungry for redemption.

As both teams are eager to seize the momentum, Zimbabwe will look forward to shaking off their defeat in the ZIM vs IRE T20I series, while Ireland will seek to continue their winning streak into the ODIs.

Zimbabwe has entered the series after a tough loss against Scotland. Meanwhile, Ireland faced a tough challenge against England, conceding a formidable 334 runs while taking eight wickets.

Previously, Zimbabwe and Ireland have met in 20 ODI matches. Out of these, Ireland has won eight, Zimbabwe has won eight, three ended in no result, and one ended in a tie.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI Squad

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume

Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match and how to watch it:

Where is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match.

When is the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match is on Friday (Dec 15).

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will start?

The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will start at 12:45 pm IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

No TV channel in India will televise the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI match. However, cricket buffs can watch it on the Fancode app and website. Fancode has offered a variety of passes to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 2nd ODI. They are:

Match Pass: ₹19

Tour Pass: ₹49

Unlimited Livestream Pass: ₹199 (Monthly) and ₹699 (Yearly)