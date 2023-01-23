ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch Zimbabwe vs Ireland 3rd ODI live on TV, laptop

ZIM vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Ireland and Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns in the final match of the three-match ODI series on Monday, 23 January. Ireland lost their first match by three wickets after rain interrupted the game. Though, Andre Balbirnie's men made an astonishing comeback in the second ODI match and won the game with 46 runs. The temperatures today will be around 24 degrees celsius mark throughout the duration of the match. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s and there is no chance of rain.