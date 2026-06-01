/Zee bags right to broadcast FIFA World Cup matches in India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises has secured the Indian television and digital media rights for 39 FIFA events scheduled between 2026 and 2034, significantly strengthening its presence in the sports broadcasting. The portfolio includes marquee tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030 and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The agreement marks FIFA’s first media-rights partnership with Zee and extends beyond senior international competitions to include a wide range of youth and futsal events for both men and women.

Among the events covered under the deal are the FIFA U-17 Men’s and Women’s World Cups, FIFA U-20 Men’s and Women’s World Cups, FIFA Futsal World Cups for men and women and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup through 2030.

Coverage is set to begin with the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 11.

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The tournaments will be available across Zee’s newly launched sports channels, Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi and Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English, as well as on its streaming platform, ZEE5.

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Commenting on the development, Zee CEO Punit Goenka said that the company is looking forward to bringing one of the world’s most-followed sporting events to viewers across India.

"We are excited to bring one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences," Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said

"Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential."

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai described India as a strategically important market, citing its large base of young and enthusiastic football fans.

The deal comes after prolonged negotiations over broadcast rights in India. Industry reports had indicated that FIFA initially sought around $100 million for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups before reducing its expectations to roughly $60 million. While JioStar reportedly submitted a lower bid and Sony later exited the race, the financial terms of the final agreement with Zee remain undisclosed.

Mukund Galgali, Zee’s Deputy CEO and CFO, said football remains an underexplored opportunity in India and that the company sees significant scope to expand the sport’s reach among audiences nationwide.