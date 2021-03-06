'You love the atmosphere': Aaron Finch on fans returning for series decider

Australian T20 skipper Aaron Finch is excited about fans returning to the Wellington Regional Stadium for the series-deciding clash with New Zealand on Sunday after taking his team to victory over the Kiwis on Saturday.

"You play professional sport because you love entertaining, you love the atmosphere when you're at the ground," said Finch.

"I love going and watching sport, so to have fans at the game regardless of whether they're rooting for you or against you is just brilliant. It provides so much."

Finch's quickfire 79, including four sixes in the 20th over, powered Australia to 156 at the end of innings. In return, New Zealand were bowled on 106, losing the match by 50 runs.

"I'm really proud of the group and the way that we fought," he said of Australia's levelling of the series.

"It's not the first time we've done it in a series when we've been on wood from two games in.

"It's a really good character test, T20 cricket, at the best of times because the ebbs and flows are so big in this game."