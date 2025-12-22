/YEARENDER | 2025: The year chess became India’s favourite mind sport

For years, Indian chess stood on the cusp of something historic. In 2025, it finally arrived. What unfolded over twelve months wasn’t merely a run of good results or a lucky streak of prodigies; it was a full-scale transformation, systemic, cultural, and emotional, that redefined India’s place in the global chess order. From world titles to teenage grandmasters, from hosting major global events to dominating junior championships, Indian chess experienced a surge that felt less like a trend and more like a takeover.

The rise was not sudden. But the culmination, the confluence of triumphs in 2025, made it feel as if everything had aligned: talent, infrastructure, fan interest, technology, and opportunity. The year will likely be remembered as the most significant since Viswanathan Anand first created the blueprint of Indian ambition. This time, the scale was bigger, the pool deeper, and the impact more far-reaching. And at the centre of this seismic year stood a teenager with fearlessness in her eyes and steel in her moves: Divya Deshmukh.

The year of a new queen

If Indian chess was waiting for a moment that captured its growing dominance in a single frame, it came in early 2025, when 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh defeated the experienced Koneru Humpy in a nail-biting tiebreak to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup. The championship had everything: the drama of rapid tiebreaks, the symbolism of an Indian final, and the crowning of a young champion who became a Grandmaster with that victory. For years, India celebrated individual brilliance in women’s chess. In 2025, it saw generational renewal right before its eyes. Divya’s win wasn’t a fairy tale; it was a statement, that India’s new wave had arrived, and it was ready to take on the world.

Her journey, starting from local tournaments in Nagpur to the world stage, embodied the Indian chess story: talented children nurtured in academies, mentored by strong coaches, supported by parents who believed in early exposure to competitive play, and amplified by technology that connected them to the world’s best. In Divya’s triumph, India didn’t just see a champion. It saw a future.

The unstoppable tide of young grandmasters

India’s conveyor belt of grandmasters continued at a frightening pace in 2025. The numbers themselves became headlines. Srihari LR became India’s 86th Grandmaster; Ilamparthi AR, just 16, completed his norms to become the 90th; Raahul VS soon followed as the 91st. Each new GM was more than a statistic; it was evidence of how deeply chess had penetrated training centres, schools, and online learning platforms. India entered 2025 with the world’s fastest-growing pool of elite junior talent, and the year only widened the gap.

But the most significant youth achievement came from GM Pranav Venkatesh, who produced a flawless run to win the FIDE World Junior U20 Championship, ending a 17-year drought for India. His unbeaten performance was clinical, almost brutal in its precision, and it showcased the relentless competitive edge that marks this generation. For a country once reliant solely on Anand for elite representation, India’s reservoir now looked almost bottomless.

A national champion emerges again

In a year stacked with global triumphs, P Iniyan’s domestic dominance stood out. The Tamil Nadu Grandmaster won the National Championship with an undefeated run over 11 rounds. He had already claimed the National Rapid title earlier, making 2025 a rare double triumph. Iniyan’s consistency reflected the strength of India’s internal competition. The national championship, once a quiet annual event, has become one of the most fiercely contested tournaments thanks to India’s expanding pool of masters and grandmasters. Winning it in 2025 meant outplaying one of the deepest fields in the tournament’s history.

India hosts the FIDE World Cup 2025

One major marker of India’s global rise was not a title but the right to host the FIDE World Cup 2025. Returning to India after 23 years, the event transformed Goa into a chess carnival. Fans traveled from around the country to watch global stars compete in person, while India's younger players soaked in the atmosphere of a world-class event. The organisational success, the packed viewing halls, and the media coverage collectively demonstrated that India was ready to host and consume, chess as a mainstream sport. But if the World Cup was India’s formal introduction to global hosting duties, the year’s biggest spectator phenomenon came from a newer, more entertainment-driven format.

Chess becomes entertainment, and India loves it

The Global Chess League (GCL) 2025 held in Mumbai was unlike anything Indian chess had experienced before. Franchise teams. Star players. Dramatic camera angles. Thousands of fans are watching live. Millions are following online. Chess was suddenly being televised like cricket, with commentary boxes, team anthems, branding, and storylines. The league brought global stars such as Hikaru Nakamura and Hou Yifan to Indian soil, playing alongside Indian favourites like Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

For a sport long associated with quiet halls and hushed tension, GCL was a cultural shock, a good one. It turned chess into spectator content. It made fans scream for blitz victories. It made rapid games feel like death-defying stunts. And importantly, it made chess accessible to children and casual viewers who had never been part of the ecosystem before.

2025 was the year chess stopped being an intellectual pursuit and started becoming a sporting experience in India.

Schools, academies, and the grassroots engine

While grandmasters and global leagues were the headline-makers, Indian chess’s most reassuring developments came from the grassroots. Chennai’s Velammal School, long known as India’s chess nursery, dominated the FIDE World Schools Team Championship with a perfect score. Their win wasn’t surprising; it was expected, and that was the story. India has built a school culture where chess excellence is institutionalised.

Across metros and even tier-two cities, chess academies are running at full capacity. Digital tools have closed the gap between Indian kids and the world’s best coaches. Online tournaments have made competitive exposure inexpensive and frequent. Parents increasingly look at chess as a serious sporting career, not merely an extracurricular activity.

India’s depth, the real reason behind its 2025 boom, is a result of this ecosystem.

A changing culture around the sport

Beyond titles and tournaments, the biggest shift in 2025 was psychological. Chess finally became cool in India. Streaming exploded, with YouTube creators, titled players, and tournament commentators turning chess into a digital community. Schools introduced chess into regular timetables. Sponsors, once hesitant, now lined up. Tech companies released India-specific chess products. Apps saw record sign-ups.

A sport once confined to libraries and quiet coaching rooms spilled out into living rooms, cafes, classrooms, social media feeds, merchandise stores, and now stadiums. There was also a perception shift: chess players were no longer treated as quirky intellectuals; they were recognised as elite athletes requiring discipline, conditioning, mental toughness, and team structures. The success of players like Gukesh, capped by his Khel Ratna award in 2025, helped cement chess as a mainstream sport worthy of national recognition.

What lies next for India in chess?

International commentators spent much of 2025 marvelling at how India had essentially built a modern version of the Soviet chess ecosystem, but democratised, decentralised, and digitally enabled. Unlike the Soviet machine, India’s growth wasn’t top-down. It was organic, spread across cities, powered by parental support, school systems, and private academies. By the end of the year, it was clear that the balance of global chess power had tilted. Norway had Carlsen.

The US had Nakamura, Caruana, and Wesley So. China had Ding and Hou Yifan. But India had numbers, youth, hunger, and momentum, an unbeatable combination in a sport where the future belongs to the bold.