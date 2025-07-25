Xavi applies for Indian football head coach role, gets rejected due to 'lack of funds' - Report

The All India Football Association (AIFF) has rejected former Barcelona and football legend Xavi Hernandez’s application for the head coach role in Indian Football. In a startling yet strange incident hogging media limelight, the AIFF, which is on the lookout for a new national team coach, denied Xavi's application, who was among the long list of interested candidates, including ex-India head coach Stephen Constantine, former Liverpool player Harry Kewell and India’s Khalid Jamil, among others, for this job.

A Times of India (TOI) report claims that Xavi applied for the vacant position via his email ID, but unlike shortlisted applications, his contact number column was empty. AIFF’s national team director Subrata Paul confirmed the development, saying, “It’s correct that Xavi’s name was there. The application was emailed to the AIFF.”

But why did AIFF reject Xavi’s application?



Having played and featured at the top level all his life, Xavi’s wages and coaching salaries were almost always superior to those belonging to other football leagues worldwide, which automatically restricts his roles elsewhere. It, however, was the standalone reason why the AIFF decided to look beyond the Spanish and Barcelona legend for the head coach role.

“Even if Xavi was genuinely interested in Indian football and could be convinced to take up the job, we would need a lot of money,” a member of AIFF’s technical committee said to TOI.

Xavi’s rise to the top



A La Masia (FC Barcelona’s youth academy) product, Xavi made headlines with his vision and playing style as a midfielder early in his career. Having featured in 767 official matches for the Catalans, Xavi was part of perhaps the greatest midfield trio in all of football history, including Spanish teammates Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.



At Barcelona, he claimed an array of records and titles, including winning five La Liga trophies, three Champions League titles and as many Copa del Rey tournaments, which also included two continental trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15.



Following 17 years at Barcelona since his debut in 1998, Xavi joined Al Sadd in 2015, where he won four titles before retiring in 2019.



Even with Spain, Xavi won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two Euros in 2008 and 2012.

