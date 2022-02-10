WWE wrestler 'The Great Khali' joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Indian wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, 'the Great Khali', on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Khali has joined the BJP in presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and party national general secretary Arun Singh and Member of Parliament Sunita Duggal at party national headquarters.

Welcoming the WWE wrestler, Jitendra Singh said that like his strong physique and thoughts, Khali will work towards strengthening the party.

"The Great Khali will remain a source of inspiration for the youth in the country. I am thankful to him for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey to take the country forward. People from all sections of the society are joining the BJP," the Union Minister said.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP is the world's largest party and the great Khali, who defeated many famous wrestlers of the world, is joining the party. Son of a farmer, who also served as an officer in Punjab Police, Khali has made the country proud and I am happy that he is joining the BJP."

"I have joined the BJP as I am inspired and influenced by the BJP's policy for the nation. The BJP's policy is aimed at the country's progress. I admire the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country. So, I thought why not be a part of his journey for the nation's development. I will do whatever responsibility is given to me," Khali said after joining the BJP.

#WATCH Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi

Professional WWE wrestler Khali also acted in some movies and participated in reality show Big Boss.

Born in Himachal Pradesh, Khali served in Punjab Police in the 1990s before becoming a professional wrestler.