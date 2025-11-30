/WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Full Results: Shocking return, mystery opponent and more

The final pay-per-view of the year – the Survivor Series WarGames 2025 has concluded in San Diego, California, and it was no short of entertainment. From John Cena raising the heat in his penultimate WWE in-ring appearance to a shocking return during the Intercontinental Match, everything happened in this blockbuster premium live event. However, what turned heads was a mystery opponent during the men’s WarGames match. Here’s everything that happened in WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025.

Check out the full results –



The Women’s WarGames match



The Women’s WarGames match began the proceedings with two former champions, Asuka and Charlotte Flair, taking shots at each other. As the bout progressed, Kairi Sane entered and teamed up with Asuka and Becky Lynch to dominate Flair, Alexa Bliss and IYO SKY, only for the opposing team to gain advantage with AJ Lee making her entrance.



Rhea Ripley’s entrance made things exciting as she helped her team stick together, resulting in Lee putting in the Black Widow, with Lynch surrendering.



Intercontinental title match



The second match of the night was for the Intercontinental championship between the ‘Greatest of all time’ John Cena and the hometown hero, Dirty Dominic Mysterio. Cena’s experience kept him ahead in this bout before clever tactics from Dom and his partners, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, put Cena down.



The referee sent the women’s pair back before Cena accidentally hit him to set up for the comeback of the evening – Liv Morgan. The crowd was on its feet as Dom’s girlfriend came to his rescue, only for her to attack him to everyone’s surprise. That, however, was the trap as she then attacked Cena to help Dom win the match and reclaim his Intercontinental Championship.



WWE Women’s World Championship



The third match of the evening perhaps had the most predicted ending, with the defending champion Stephanie Vaquer beating her former tag-team partner Nikki Bella. This match, sandwiched between Cena’s penultimate in-ring appearance and the men’s WarGames one, had enough to engage everyone in the crowd, as they cheered their champion’s thumping win.



Men’s WarGames match



It is where it all began to get exciting and confusing, for some. After a stellar start, involving World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and future WrestleMania main-eventer Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre entered the scene, with Cody Rhodes, the Usos and Logan Paul joining them soon after.



Plenty of punches and throwing around kept the crowd invested in this match, with the stakes rising following Brock Lesnar’s entrance, the second-last of the evening. He made a mockery of the talent inside the ring before Roman Reigns entered the scene and made it even stevens.

