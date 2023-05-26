WTC Final 2023: ICC announces prize money, winner to take home a whopping $1.6 million

Cricket’s governing body – the ICC, on Friday, May 26th, announced the prize pot for the World Test Championship 2023 cycle, with the winner set to bag a whopping $1.6 million. As India and Australia will face off for the second WTC Final on June 7th at the Oval in London, the ICC listed out how much each of the nine teams, ranking-wise, will earn out of a total of $3.8 million.

This figure remains the same as that of the first cycle during 2019-2021, where Kane Williamson-led New Zealand took the first spot after beating India by eight wickets in a rain-marred game in Southampton.

While the winner of the two will also earn $1.6 million this time, the team coming second will earn $800,000. As per the ICC’s list, South Africa, who stood third, will pocket $450,000, whereas, England – the ranked-four team will take home $350,000.

Placed fifth on the list, The Islanders - Sri Lanka, who until the end, were in the race to dethrone India for that vacant second spot, will earn $200,000, while the remaining teams New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9) will get a reward sum of $100,000 each. India and Australia players to arrive in the UK for WTC Final As reported earlier, the first batch of the Indian team, including players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav, alongside Rahul Dravid-led support staff and team management, have already arrived in the UK for the WTC Final.

Others, most of whom are part of the ongoing IPL 2023 playoffs, will join in following the final on May 28th. Whereas, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, who is already in England playing in the County Championship for Sussex, will join the squad in London.

The Australian team, who has an extended away winter to spend in the UK owing to the WTC Final and then the Ashes, will also arrive in the country around this week.

Here are India and Australia squads for WTC Final –

India - Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat

Australia – Pat Cummins (Captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Todd Murphy