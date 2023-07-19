Wrestling: 'Should I quit?' Antim Panghal reacts after Vinesh Phogat gets direct entry in Asian Games

On Tuesday (July 18), the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) ad-hoc panel surprised one and all as it granted direct entries into the Asian Games to Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat. The decision has not been well received. It has been taken without the consent of the national chief selectors and irked many other wrestlers and coaches.

Moreover, the WFI made it clear that trials will still take place for all six weight categories across the three styles of wrestling despite them already selecting the wrestlers for the men's freestyle 65kg and women's 53kg categories. After this big step, young wrestler Antim Panghal - who competes in the 53kg category - lashed out at the decision and questioned Vinesh's selection. 'Vinesh got entry despite not practising for the past year' In a video, Panghal -- silver medallist in the senior Asian Championship -- stated, "Vinesh (Phogat) has been given direct entry for Asian Games despite that she has not been practised for past one year. I won the gold medal in the 2022 Junior World Championship. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated. Should I quit wrestling? All I want is a fair trial."

Further, Panghal reminded one and all of her recent feats and mentioned Vinesh has no significant achievement under her belt. "Last year, in the Junior World Championships, I won a gold medal and became the first woman wrestler from India to achieve this feat. In the 2023 Asian Championships, I won a silver medal, but Vinesh has no achievement to show in the last year. She was also injured," the 19-year-old pointed out. 'What is so special about Vinesh?' Panghal further highlighted, "Sakshi Malik has also won an Olympic medal, she too is not being sent. What is so special about Vinesh that she is being sent? Just organise trials. I am not saying that I am the only one who can beat Vinesh. There are several other girls who can beat her."

She asserted, "When the CWG trials were taking place, I had bouts against her, then they (officials) cheated me. I said koi nahin (it's okay), I will try to qualify for the Olympics by going to the (Hangzhou) Asian Games. But now they are saying they will send Vinesh. This is not done. They are also saying that the one who goes for the Asian Games will also go for the World Championships. And, the one who wins a medal at the Worlds will go to the Olympics (in Paris). We have also been training hard for years. So, what about us?" In addition, Panghal said, "Should we leave wrestling? Tell us on what basis is she (Vinesh) being sent."

It is to be noted that Panghal has made heads turn of late with her performances. The teenager became India's U-20 World Champion in 2022 and clinched the silver medal at the senior Asian Championship early this year. Bajrang and Vinesh, on the other hand, have displayed exceptional performances in the past but their participation in international tournaments in the ongoing calendar year has been non-existent following their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual harassment.

The forthcoming Asian Games will commence on September 23 and conclude on October 08. They will take place in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

