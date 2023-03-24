WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz to set up showdown clash with Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians will face Delhi Capitals in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Sunday, March 26 after they thrashed UP Warriorz in the Eliminator. The clash played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy saw Mumbai dominate with both bat and ball as they won by 72 runs. Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 72-run knock with the bat and Issy Wong’s four-fer were the difference-maker as Harmanpreet’s army will now face Delhi on Sunday.

Worse start for UP

Chasing 183, UP got off to the worse possible start as Shweta Sehrawat (1) and Alyssa Healy (11) were dismissed early while in-form Tahlia McGrath (7) also failed to make an impression. The Warriorz were struggling 21/3 after the fifth over and could not recover against a resolute Mumbai side. Kiran Navgire was the lone warrior in the side as she scored 43 runs off 27 deliveries, which consisted of 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Soon after her departure, wickets fell in tandem soon the Warriorz were 94/8 before they scrambled to reach the three-figure mark. Ultimately, the Warriorz innings came to an end at 110 as they lost by 72 runs against a determined Mumbai side.

Mumbai impress with bat

Nat Sciver-Brunt's half-century helped Mumbai Indians post 182/4 against UP Warriorz in the Eliminator of the ongoing WPL contest at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

Sciver-Brunt slammed an unbeaten 72 off 38 deliveries while Melie Kerr played a knock of 29 runs in 19 balls. For UP Warriorz Sophie Ecclestone bagged two wickets while Parshavi Chopra and Anjali Sarvani called one each. Put to bat first, Mumbai Indians started their innings with a cracking four on the very first ball of the opening over. MI openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the UP bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

Yastika was the aggressor, smashing boundaries regularly. However, Yastika could not stand long at the crease as she was dismissed by Anjali Sarvani after scoring 21 runs off 18 deliveries.

Kerr, however, fell prey to Ecclestone at the score of 29. New batter Pooja Vastrakar and Sciver-Brunt hammered Deepti Sharma for 18 runs, slamming two sixes and one four in the last over, to guide their team's total to 182/4 in 20 overs.

Mumbai meet Delhi in final

The showdown final will take place at the Brabourne Stadium as history will be made with one of the teams ready to clinch the WPL title. Mumbai could also become the first team to win the Indian Premier League, WPL and the now-abolished Champions League as well with more history on the cards.

