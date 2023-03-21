WPL Points Table: Check rankings for Women's Premier League 2023 as Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians

WPL Points Table: The first-ever Women's Premier League will end soon, with its final match on March 26, 2023. The five teams will push their calibre to book their place in the WPL finals. However, only the two best teams in the tournament will reach there. On Monday, March 20, the Delhi Capitals defeated the points table toppers, Mumbai Indians, and replaced them. The Delhi Capitals have played seven matches, out of which they won five. Mumbai Indians had the same points as Delhi Capitals, but the latter topped the chart due to their net run rate (NRR), +1.978.

Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Warriorz is in the third position with 8 points and an NRR of -0.063. Royal Challengers Bangalore broke their dry spell in WPL and came in fourth place with two wins. Gujarat Giants are in the last place on the WPL points table.

However, the upcoming matches will change the course of the WPL points table. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians, and the Uttar Pradesh Warriorz will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on March 21, 2023.

Here's the updated points table for Women's Premier League 2023, the upcoming matches, and live-streaming details.

WPL Points Table WPL Schedule

Date Match Venue Mar-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Mar-21 Uttar Pradesh Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne Stadium Mar-24 Play-off Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Mar-26 Final Brabourne Stadium

WPL Live Streaming

Where can I watch the Women's Premier League live on TV?

Viacom 18 has paid INR 951 crore for the sole right to broadcast the first women's Premier League on TV and online over five years commencing in 2023. Thus, you can watch the live telecast of WPL 2023 on Sports18 Network.

Where can I live stream the WPL 2023?