WPL Auction 2023: All you need to know about Women Premier League auctions for this inaugural season

WPL Auction 2023: Women's T20 World Cup has come to the limelight as the trend of watching female cricket is increasing worldwide. The Women's Premier League (WPL) is also grabbing attention after the committee announced the WPL auction dates for 2023. The WPL auction will create a tense environment for players as they will face an anxious wait. Ahead of the big WPL auction, we have assembled everything you need to know about the Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL auction will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A total of five teams will participate in the WPL auction 2023, and they have a team purse of ₹12 crores for the WPL auction. During the WPL auction, 409 players will be under the hammer. However, only 90 will get selected for the first-ever Women's Premier League. In the WPL auction, 30 seats are reserved for overseas players.

Here's everything you need to know about the WPL auction from date, time, venue, teams and live streaming.

WPL Auctions 2023: Date & Time

The auctions for the Women's Premier League will be held on Monday, February 13. However, the WPL 2023 will begin on March 4 and continue till March 26.

WPL Auction 2023: How many teams will participate?

Five teams will participate in the Women's Premier League, two from Bengaluru and the rest from Gujarat, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

WPL Auction 2023: Team Members

Fans are excited to know the purse of each team and the number of players allowed per team. As mentioned above, the purse for each team in the WPL Auction is ₹12 crores. Moreover, the number of players allowed per team is 15 to 18.

WPL Auction 2023 LIVE STREAMING: Where can I watch Women's Premier League Auction?