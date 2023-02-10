ugc_banner

WPL Auction 2023, 2 days to go: Check capped, uncapped & Full players list, Date, Time, Venue, Base Price

Feb 10, 2023

A total of 409 players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. Both capped and uncapped players have registered for the auction. Photograph:(Others)

WPL Auction 2023: With only two days left for the Women's Premier League auction on Monday, February 13, 2023, cricket buffs are excited to know more about the tournament. The WPL auction will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

WPL Auction 2023: With only two days left for the Women's Premier League auction on Monday, February 13, 2023, cricket buffs are excited to know more about the tournament. The WPL auction will begin at 02:30 PM IST. A total of 409 players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. Both capped and uncapped players have registered for the auction. Furthermore, the players have different base prices. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur of the Indian Cricket Team are among the 24 players registered under the highest reserved price of under ₹50 lakhs. Initially, the number of players registered for the WPL auction 2023 was 1525. Later, the final list had 409 players. Moreover, the WPL auction has only 90 slots divided among five teams. The WPL auction 2023 has also reserved 30 seats for overseas players.

Eight players from associate nations, 202 capped players, and 199 uncapped players have registered for the WPL auction 2023.

Eight players from associate nations, 202 capped players, and 199 uncapped players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. In this article, you'll find the meaning of capped and uncapped players and the list of uncapped and capped players. You'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Women's Premier League auction. 

WPL Auction 2023: Capped Players

 

According to International Cricket Standards, caps represent their country globally. Usually, the national committees recognise their achievement in cricket. Capped players have already made a debut in international cricket for their nation. 

WPL auction list has 202 capped players. Thus, 202 players in the WPL auction list have represented their respective nations in international matches. Among them, 24 capped players are under the highest reserved price bracket of under ₹50 lakhs. There are 148 players registered under the price bracket of under ₹30 lakhs and 30 under the ₹40 lakhs bracket. Furthermore, 51 players on the list are Indian players, and the rest 151 players are overseas. 

Here's the full list of capped players participating in the WPL auction 2023. 

List Sr. No. First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 Sophie Devine New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
2 Sophie Ecclestone England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
3 Ashleigh Gardner Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
4 Harmanpreet Kaur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
5 Smriti Mandhana India BATTER Capped 50
6 Hayley Matthews West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
7 Ellyse Perry Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
8 Shabnim Ismail South Africa BOWLER Capped 40
9 Amelia Kerr New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
10 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
11 Beth Mooney Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
12 Natalie Sciver England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
13 Deepti Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
14 Renuka Singh India BOWLER Capped 50
15 Suzie Bates New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
16 Tammy Beaumont England BATTER Capped 30
17 Tazmin Brits South Africa BATTER Capped 30
18 Sophia Dunkley England BATTER Capped 30
19 Meg Lanning Australia BATTER Capped 50
20 Jemimah Rodrigues India BATTER Capped 50
21 Shafali Verma India BATTER Capped 50
22 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa BATTER Capped 30
23 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
24 Harleen Deol India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
25 Deandra Dottin West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
26 Heather Knight England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
27 Suné Luus South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
28 Annabel Sutherland Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
29 Pooja Vastrakar India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
30 Dani Wyatt England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
31 Bernadine Bezuidenhout New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
32 Taniyaa Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
33 Yastika Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
34 Richa Ghosh India WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
35 Alyssa Healy Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
36 Amy Jones England WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
37 Anushka Sanjeewani Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
38 Sushma Verma India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
39 Jahanara Alam Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 30
40 Shamilia Connell West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
41 Freya Davies England BOWLER Capped 30
42 Ayabonga Khaka South Africa BOWLER Capped 30
43 Anjali Sarvani India BOWLER Capped 30
44 Megan Schutt Australia BOWLER Capped 40
45 Shakera Selman West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
46 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
47 Afy Fletcher West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
48 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India BOWLER Capped 40
49 Sarah Glenn England BOWLER Capped 30
50 Fran Jonas New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
51 Alana King Australia BOWLER Capped 40
52 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa BOWLER Capped 30
53 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
54 Poonam Yadav India BOWLER Capped 30
55 Nadine De Klerk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
56 Jess Jonassen Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
57 Marizanne Kapp South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
58 Leigh Kasperek New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
59 Salma Khatun Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
60 Shikha Pandey India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
61 Sneh Rana India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
62 Radha Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
63 Phoebe Litchfield Australia BATTER Capped 40
64 Elyse Jayne Villani Australia BATTER Capped 30
65 Maia Bouchier England BATTER Capped 30
66 Sneha Deepthi India BATTER Capped 30
67 Latika Kumari India BATTER Capped 30
68 Priya Punia India BATTER Capped 40
69 Kiran Navgire India BATTER Capped 30
70 Madhuri Meheta India BATTER Capped 30
71 Sabbineni Meghana India BATTER Capped 30
72 Mona Meshram India BATTER Capped 30
73 Bharti Fulmali India BATTER Capped 30
74 Amy Hunter Ireland BATTER Capped 30
75 Gaby Lewis Ireland BATTER Capped 30
76 Samantha Barriball New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
77 Rebecca Burns New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
78 Lauren Down New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
79 Maddy Green New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
80 Felicity Leydon Davis New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
81 Thamsyn Newton New Zealand BATTER Capped 30
82 Mignon Du Preez South Africa BATTER Capped 40
83 Nilakshi De Silva Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30
84 Vishmi Gunarathne Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30
85 Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30
86 Trishan Holder West Indies BATTER Capped 30
87 Kyshona Knight West Indies BATTER Capped 40
88 Sharne Mayers Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30
89 Chipo Mugeri Tiripano Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30
90 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30
91 Nigar Sultana Bangladesh WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
92 Lauren Winfield-Hill England WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
93 Nuzhat Parween India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
94 Mary Waldron Ireland WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
95 Sinalo Jafta South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 50
96 Lizelle Lee South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
97 Hasini Perera Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
98 Reniece Boyce West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
99 Shemaine Campbelle West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
100 Britney Cooper West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
101 Kycia Knight West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
102 Natasha Mclean West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 40
103 Rashada Williams West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
104 Modester Mupachikwa Zimbabwe WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
105 Erin Burns Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
106 Nicola Carey Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
107 Sarah Coyte Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
108 Hannah Darlington Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
109 Kim Garth Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
110 Heather Graham Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
111 Grace Harris Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
112 Georgia Wareham Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
113 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
114 Rumana Ahmed Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
115 Nahida Akter Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
116 Lata Mondol Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
117 Ritu Moni Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
118 Sobhana Mostary Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
119 Katherine Brunt England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
120 Alice Capsey England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
121 Kate Cross England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
122 Alice Davidson Richards England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
123 Katie George England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
124 Emma Lamb England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
125 Bryony Smith England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
126 Isabelle Wong England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
127 Sukanya Parida India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
128 Mansi Joshi India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
129 Punam Raut India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
130 Simran Bahadur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
131 Ayushi Soni India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
132 Neha Tanwar India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
133 Soni Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
134 Anuja Patil India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
135 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
136 Veda Krishnamurthy India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
137 Challuru Prathyusha India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
138 Devika Vaidya India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
139 Amanjot Kaur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
140 Dayalan Hemalatha India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
141 Swagatika Rath India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
142 Arundhati Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
143 Meghna Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
144 Thirush Kamini India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
145 Niranjana Nagarajan India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
146 Laura Delany Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
147 Arlene Kelly Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
148 Kate Ebrahim New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
149 Nensi Patel New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
150 Jessica Watkin New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
151 Anneke Bosch South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
152 Chloe Tryon South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
153 Delmi Tucker South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
154 Dané Van Niekerk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
155 Sunette Viljoen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
156 KavIsha Dilhari Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
157 Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
158 Malsha Shehani Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
159 Kirbyina Alexander West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
160 Aaliyah Alleyne West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
161 Jannillea Glasgow West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
162 Chinelle Henry West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
163 Lee Ann Kirby West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
164 Chedean Nation West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
165 Stafanie Taylor West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40
166 Precious Marange Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
167 Kelis Ndhlovu Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
168 Ashley Ndiraya Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
169 Josephine Nkomo Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30
170 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50
171 Darcie Brown Australia BOWLER Capped 50
172 Stella Campbell Australia BOWLER Capped 30
173 Lauren Cheatle Australia BOWLER Capped 30
174 Holly Ferling Australia BOWLER Capped 30
175 Lauren Bell England BOWLER Capped 30
176 Natasha Farrant England BOWLER Capped 30
177 Monica Patel India BOWLER Capped 30
178 Jane Maguire Ireland BOWLER Capped 30
179 Hayley Jensen New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
180 Jessica Kerr New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
181 Molly Penfold New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
182 Masabata Klaas South Africa BOWLER Capped 30
183 Achini Kulasuriya Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
184 Udeshika Prabodani Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
185 Tharika Sewwandi Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
186 Caneisha Isaac West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
187 Audrey Mazvishaya Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 30
188 Nomvelo Sibanda Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 30
189 Anesu Mushangwe Australia BOWLER Capped 30
190 Charlotte Dean England BOWLER Capped 40
191 Kirstie Gordon England BOWLER Capped 30
192 Alexandra Hartley England BOWLER Capped 30
193 Linsey Smith England BOWLER Capped 30
194 Mady Villiers England BOWLER Capped 30
195 Gouher Sultana India BOWLER Capped 30
196 Ekta Bisht India BOWLER Capped 30
197 Rasanara Khan India BOWLER Capped 30
198 Preeti Bose India BOWLER Capped 30
199 Sugandika Dasanayaka Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
200 Inoshi Fernando Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30
201 Anisa Mohammed West Indies BOWLER Capped 30
202 Karishma Ramharack West Indies BOWLER Capped 30

WPL Auction 2023: Uncapped Players

As per the International Cricket Standards, uncapped players are the ones who are yet to appear for their country on the international level. However, uncapped players are a part of the national cricket team.

WPL auction 2023 has 199 players under the list of uncapped players. Thus, 199 players in the WPL players list have not represented their nations globally. Among them, 185 players are under the bracket of ₹10 lakhs, and 14 are under ₹20 lakhs. However, only 4 in the WPL players list for the 2023 auction are overseas players. The rest 195 players are from India. 

Here's the full list of the uncapped players participating in the WPL auction 2023. 

List Sr. No. First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh
1 Hrishita Basu India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
2 Parshavi Chopra India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
3 Archana Devi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
4 Mannat Kashyap India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
5 Titas Sadhu India BOWLER Uncapped 10
6 Grace Scrivens England ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
7 Shweta Sehrawat India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
8 Soumya Tiwari India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
9 G. Trisha India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
10 Shorna Akter Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
11 Najla C M C India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
12 Hurley Gala India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
13 Sonia Mendhiya India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
14 Falak Naz India BOWLER Uncapped 10
15 Shabnam Shakil India BOWLER Uncapped 10
16 Shikha Shalot India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
17 Sonam Yadav India BOWLER Uncapped 10
18 S. Yashasri India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
19 Laura Harris Australia BATSMAN Uncapped 10
20 Katta Mahanthi Sree India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
21 Dhara Gujjar India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
22 Sasthi Mondal India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
23 Shivi Pandey India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
24 Aishwarya Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
25 Bhavana Goplani India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
26 Simran Patel India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
27 Reema Sisodia India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
28 Vrinda Dinesh India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
29 Divya Gnanananda India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
30 Roshini Kiran India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
31 Rakshitha Krishnappa India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
32 Prerana Rajesh India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
33 Sayali Lonkar India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
34 Ishwari Savkar India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
35 Sanika Chalke India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
36 Sadhvi Sanjay India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
37 Simran Shaikh India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
38 Neha Badwaik India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
39 Kajal Jena India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
40 Jasia Akhter India BATSMAN Uncapped 20
41 Shweta Mane India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
42 Jayshree Jadeja India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
43 Rizu Saha India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
44 Arushi Goel India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
45 Muskan Malik India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
46 Ekta Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
47 Varnika Singh India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
48 Disha Kasat India BATSMAN Uncapped 10
49 Hema Y India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
50 Uma Chetry India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
51 Nishat Changiwala India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
52 Parna Paul India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
53 Nandini Kashyap India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
54 R Priyadarshni India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
55 Laxmi Yadav India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
56 Mamatha Madiwala India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
57 Sanjana Batni India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
58 Prathyoosha Kumar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
59 Soumya Verma India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
60 Shivali Shinde India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
61 Ambika Watade India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
62 Riya Chaudhari India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 20
63 Mahek Pokar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
64 Yamini Billore India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
65 Indrani Roy India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
66 Aparna Mondal India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
67 Shipra Giri India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
68 Sweta Verma India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
69 Tess Flintoff Australia ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
70 Bareddy Anusha India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
71 Jhansi Lakshmi Challa India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
72 Vinny Suzan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
73 Jintimani Kalita India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
74 Jaya Mohite India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
75 Kesha Patel India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
76 Palak Patel India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
77 Tarannum Pathan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
78 Janki Rathod India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
79 Tanvir Shaikh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
80 Yashita Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
81 Jhumia Khatun India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
82 Mita Paul India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
83 Yuvashri K Karthikeyan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
84 Amruta Satsangi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
85 Raghvi Bist India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
86 Sarika Koli India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
87 Yashi Pandey India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
88 Manju M A India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
89 Sanjula Naik India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
90 Zeel Mithaiwala India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
91 Bhawna Ohlan India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 20
92 Vasuvi Fishta India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
93 Chitra Singh Jamwal India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
94 Pranavi Velagapudi India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
95 Sarla Devi Ram India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
96 Ashwani Kumari India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
97 Khushbu Kumari India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
98 Keerthy K James India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
99 Minnu Mani India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
100 Sajana S India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
101 Anaswara Santhosh India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
102 Shani T T India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
103 Mrudhula V S India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
104 Rameshwari Gayakwad India ALL-ROUNDER Uncapped 10
105