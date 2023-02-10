WPL Auction 2023, 2 days to go: Check capped, uncapped & Full players list, Date, Time, Venue, Base Price

WPL Auction 2023: With only two days left for the Women's Premier League auction on Monday, February 13, 2023, cricket buffs are excited to know more about the tournament. The WPL auction will begin at 02:30 PM IST. A total of 409 players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. Both capped and uncapped players have registered for the auction. Furthermore, the players have different base prices. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur of the Indian Cricket Team are among the 24 players registered under the highest reserved price of under ₹50 lakhs. Initially, the number of players registered for the WPL auction 2023 was 1525. Later, the final list had 409 players. Moreover, the WPL auction has only 90 slots divided among five teams. The WPL auction 2023 has also reserved 30 seats for overseas players.

Eight players from associate nations, 202 capped players, and 199 uncapped players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. In this article, you'll find the meaning of capped and uncapped players and the list of uncapped and capped players. You'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Women's Premier League auction.

WPL Auction 2023: Capped Players

According to International Cricket Standards, caps represent their country globally. Usually, the national committees recognise their achievement in cricket. Capped players have already made a debut in international cricket for their nation.

WPL auction list has 202 capped players. Thus, 202 players in the WPL auction list have represented their respective nations in international matches. Among them, 24 capped players are under the highest reserved price bracket of under ₹50 lakhs. There are 148 players registered under the price bracket of under ₹30 lakhs and 30 under the ₹40 lakhs bracket. Furthermore, 51 players on the list are Indian players, and the rest 151 players are overseas.

Here's the full list of capped players participating in the WPL auction 2023.

List Sr. No. First Name Surname Country Specialism C/U/A Reserve Price Rs Lakh 1 Sophie Devine New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 2 Sophie Ecclestone England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 3 Ashleigh Gardner Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 4 Harmanpreet Kaur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 5 Smriti Mandhana India BATTER Capped 50 6 Hayley Matthews West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 7 Ellyse Perry Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 8 Shabnim Ismail South Africa BOWLER Capped 40 9 Amelia Kerr New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 10 Tahlia Mcgrath Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 11 Beth Mooney Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 40 12 Natalie Sciver England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 13 Deepti Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 14 Renuka Singh India BOWLER Capped 50 15 Suzie Bates New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 16 Tammy Beaumont England BATTER Capped 30 17 Tazmin Brits South Africa BATTER Capped 30 18 Sophia Dunkley England BATTER Capped 30 19 Meg Lanning Australia BATTER Capped 50 20 Jemimah Rodrigues India BATTER Capped 50 21 Shafali Verma India BATTER Capped 50 22 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa BATTER Capped 30 23 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 24 Harleen Deol India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 25 Deandra Dottin West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 26 Heather Knight England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 27 Suné Luus South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 28 Annabel Sutherland Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 29 Pooja Vastrakar India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 30 Dani Wyatt England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 31 Bernadine Bezuidenhout New Zealand WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 32 Taniyaa Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 33 Yastika Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Capped 40 34 Richa Ghosh India WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 35 Alyssa Healy Australia WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 36 Amy Jones England WICKETKEEPER Capped 40 37 Anushka Sanjeewani Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 38 Sushma Verma India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 39 Jahanara Alam Bangladesh BOWLER Capped 30 40 Shamilia Connell West Indies BOWLER Capped 30 41 Freya Davies England BOWLER Capped 30 42 Ayabonga Khaka South Africa BOWLER Capped 30 43 Anjali Sarvani India BOWLER Capped 30 44 Megan Schutt Australia BOWLER Capped 40 45 Shakera Selman West Indies BOWLER Capped 30 46 Lea Tahuhu New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30 47 Afy Fletcher West Indies BOWLER Capped 30 48 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India BOWLER Capped 40 49 Sarah Glenn England BOWLER Capped 30 50 Fran Jonas New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30 51 Alana King Australia BOWLER Capped 40 52 Nonkululeko Mlaba South Africa BOWLER Capped 30 53 Inoka Ranaweera Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30 54 Poonam Yadav India BOWLER Capped 30 55 Nadine De Klerk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 56 Jess Jonassen Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 57 Marizanne Kapp South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 58 Leigh Kasperek New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 59 Salma Khatun Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 60 Shikha Pandey India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 61 Sneh Rana India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 62 Radha Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 63 Phoebe Litchfield Australia BATTER Capped 40 64 Elyse Jayne Villani Australia BATTER Capped 30 65 Maia Bouchier England BATTER Capped 30 66 Sneha Deepthi India BATTER Capped 30 67 Latika Kumari India BATTER Capped 30 68 Priya Punia India BATTER Capped 40 69 Kiran Navgire India BATTER Capped 30 70 Madhuri Meheta India BATTER Capped 30 71 Sabbineni Meghana India BATTER Capped 30 72 Mona Meshram India BATTER Capped 30 73 Bharti Fulmali India BATTER Capped 30 74 Amy Hunter Ireland BATTER Capped 30 75 Gaby Lewis Ireland BATTER Capped 30 76 Samantha Barriball New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 77 Rebecca Burns New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 78 Lauren Down New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 79 Maddy Green New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 80 Felicity Leydon Davis New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 81 Thamsyn Newton New Zealand BATTER Capped 30 82 Mignon Du Preez South Africa BATTER Capped 40 83 Nilakshi De Silva Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30 84 Vishmi Gunarathne Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30 85 Harshitha Samarawickrama Sri Lanka BATTER Capped 30 86 Trishan Holder West Indies BATTER Capped 30 87 Kyshona Knight West Indies BATTER Capped 40 88 Sharne Mayers Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30 89 Chipo Mugeri Tiripano Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30 90 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe BATTER Capped 30 91 Nigar Sultana Bangladesh WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 92 Lauren Winfield-Hill England WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 93 Nuzhat Parween India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 94 Mary Waldron Ireland WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 95 Sinalo Jafta South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 50 96 Lizelle Lee South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 40 97 Hasini Perera Sri Lanka WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 98 Reniece Boyce West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 40 99 Shemaine Campbelle West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 100 Britney Cooper West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 101 Kycia Knight West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 102 Natasha Mclean West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 40 103 Rashada Williams West Indies WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 104 Modester Mupachikwa Zimbabwe WICKETKEEPER Capped 30 105 Erin Burns Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 106 Nicola Carey Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 107 Sarah Coyte Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 108 Hannah Darlington Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 109 Kim Garth Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 110 Heather Graham Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 111 Grace Harris Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 112 Georgia Wareham Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 113 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 114 Rumana Ahmed Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 115 Nahida Akter Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 116 Lata Mondol Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 117 Ritu Moni Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 118 Sobhana Mostary Bangladesh ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 119 Katherine Brunt England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 120 Alice Capsey England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 121 Kate Cross England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 122 Alice Davidson Richards England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 123 Katie George England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 124 Emma Lamb England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 125 Bryony Smith England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 126 Isabelle Wong England ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 127 Sukanya Parida India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 128 Mansi Joshi India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 129 Punam Raut India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 130 Simran Bahadur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 131 Ayushi Soni India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 132 Neha Tanwar India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 133 Soni Yadav India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 134 Anuja Patil India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 135 Shubhlakshmi Sharma India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 136 Veda Krishnamurthy India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 137 Challuru Prathyusha India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 138 Devika Vaidya India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 139 Amanjot Kaur India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 140 Dayalan Hemalatha India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 141 Swagatika Rath India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 142 Arundhati Reddy India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 143 Meghna Singh India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 144 Thirush Kamini India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 145 Niranjana Nagarajan India ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 146 Laura Delany Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 147 Arlene Kelly Ireland ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 148 Kate Ebrahim New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 149 Nensi Patel New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 150 Jessica Watkin New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 151 Anneke Bosch South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 152 Chloe Tryon South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 153 Delmi Tucker South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 154 Dané Van Niekerk South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 155 Sunette Viljoen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 156 KavIsha Dilhari Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 157 Oshadhi Ranasinghe Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 158 Malsha Shehani Sri Lanka ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 159 Kirbyina Alexander West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 160 Aaliyah Alleyne West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 161 Jannillea Glasgow West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 162 Chinelle Henry West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 163 Lee Ann Kirby West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 164 Chedean Nation West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 165 Stafanie Taylor West Indies ALL-ROUNDER Capped 40 166 Precious Marange Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 167 Kelis Ndhlovu Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 168 Ashley Ndiraya Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 169 Josephine Nkomo Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 30 170 Loryn Phiri Zimbabwe ALL-ROUNDER Capped 50 171 Darcie Brown Australia BOWLER Capped 50 172 Stella Campbell Australia BOWLER Capped 30 173 Lauren Cheatle Australia BOWLER Capped 30 174 Holly Ferling Australia BOWLER Capped 30 175 Lauren Bell England BOWLER Capped 30 176 Natasha Farrant England BOWLER Capped 30 177 Monica Patel India BOWLER Capped 30 178 Jane Maguire Ireland BOWLER Capped 30 179 Hayley Jensen New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30 180 Jessica Kerr New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30 181 Molly Penfold New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30 182 Masabata Klaas South Africa BOWLER Capped 30 183 Achini Kulasuriya Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30 184 Udeshika Prabodani Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30 185 Tharika Sewwandi Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30 186 Caneisha Isaac West Indies BOWLER Capped 30 187 Audrey Mazvishaya Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 30 188 Nomvelo Sibanda Zimbabwe BOWLER Capped 30 189 Anesu Mushangwe Australia BOWLER Capped 30 190 Charlotte Dean England BOWLER Capped 40 191 Kirstie Gordon England BOWLER Capped 30 192 Alexandra Hartley England BOWLER Capped 30 193 Linsey Smith England BOWLER Capped 30 194 Mady Villiers England BOWLER Capped 30 195 Gouher Sultana India BOWLER Capped 30 196 Ekta Bisht India BOWLER Capped 30 197 Rasanara Khan India BOWLER Capped 30 198 Preeti Bose India BOWLER Capped 30 199 Sugandika Dasanayaka Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30 200 Inoshi Fernando Sri Lanka BOWLER Capped 30 201 Anisa Mohammed West Indies BOWLER Capped 30 202 Karishma Ramharack West Indies BOWLER Capped 30

WPL Auction 2023: Uncapped Players

As per the International Cricket Standards, uncapped players are the ones who are yet to appear for their country on the international level. However, uncapped players are a part of the national cricket team.

WPL auction 2023 has 199 players under the list of uncapped players. Thus, 199 players in the WPL players list have not represented their nations globally. Among them, 185 players are under the bracket of ₹10 lakhs, and 14 are under ₹20 lakhs. However, only 4 in the WPL players list for the 2023 auction are overseas players. The rest 195 players are from India.

Here's the full list of the uncapped players participating in the WPL auction 2023.