WPL Auction 2023, 2 days to go: Check capped, uncapped & Full players list, Date, Time, Venue, Base Price
Story highlights
WPL Auction 2023: With only two days left for the Women's Premier League auction on Monday, February 13, 2023, cricket buffs are excited to know more about the tournament. The WPL auction will begin at 02:30 PM IST.
WPL Auction 2023: With only two days left for the Women's Premier League auction on Monday, February 13, 2023, cricket buffs are excited to know more about the tournament. The WPL auction will begin at 02:30 PM IST. A total of 409 players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. Both capped and uncapped players have registered for the auction. Furthermore, the players have different base prices. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur of the Indian Cricket Team are among the 24 players registered under the highest reserved price of under ₹50 lakhs. Initially, the number of players registered for the WPL auction 2023 was 1525. Later, the final list had 409 players. Moreover, the WPL auction has only 90 slots divided among five teams. The WPL auction 2023 has also reserved 30 seats for overseas players.
Eight players from associate nations, 202 capped players, and 199 uncapped players have registered for the WPL auction 2023. In this article, you'll find the meaning of capped and uncapped players and the list of uncapped and capped players. You'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Women's Premier League auction.
WPL Auction 2023: Capped Players
According to International Cricket Standards, caps represent their country globally. Usually, the national committees recognise their achievement in cricket. Capped players have already made a debut in international cricket for their nation.
WPL auction list has 202 capped players. Thus, 202 players in the WPL auction list have represented their respective nations in international matches. Among them, 24 capped players are under the highest reserved price bracket of under ₹50 lakhs. There are 148 players registered under the price bracket of under ₹30 lakhs and 30 under the ₹40 lakhs bracket. Furthermore, 51 players on the list are Indian players, and the rest 151 players are overseas.
Here's the full list of capped players participating in the WPL auction 2023.
|List Sr. No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|Sophie
|Devine
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|2
|Sophie
|Ecclestone
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|3
|Ashleigh
|Gardner
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|4
|Harmanpreet
|Kaur
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|5
|Smriti
|Mandhana
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|50
|6
|Hayley
|Matthews
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|7
|Ellyse
|Perry
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|8
|Shabnim
|Ismail
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|40
|9
|Amelia
|Kerr
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|10
|Tahlia
|Mcgrath
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|11
|Beth
|Mooney
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|40
|12
|Natalie
|Sciver
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|13
|Deepti
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|14
|Renuka
|Singh
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|15
|Suzie
|Bates
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|16
|Tammy
|Beaumont
|England
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|17
|Tazmin
|Brits
|South Africa
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|18
|Sophia
|Dunkley
|England
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|19
|Meg
|Lanning
|Australia
|BATTER
|Capped
|50
|20
|Jemimah
|Rodrigues
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|50
|21
|Shafali
|Verma
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|50
|22
|Laura
|Wolvaardt
|South Africa
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|23
|Chamari
|Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|24
|Harleen
|Deol
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|25
|Deandra
|Dottin
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|26
|Heather
|Knight
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|27
|Suné
|Luus
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|28
|Annabel
|Sutherland
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|29
|Pooja
|Vastrakar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|30
|Dani
|Wyatt
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|31
|Bernadine
|Bezuidenhout
|New Zealand
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|32
|Taniyaa
|Bhatia
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|33
|Yastika
|Bhatia
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|40
|34
|Richa
|Ghosh
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|35
|Alyssa
|Healy
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|36
|Amy
|Jones
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|40
|37
|Anushka
|Sanjeewani
|Sri Lanka
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|38
|Sushma
|Verma
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|39
|Jahanara
|Alam
|Bangladesh
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|40
|Shamilia
|Connell
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|41
|Freya
|Davies
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|42
|Ayabonga
|Khaka
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|43
|Anjali
|Sarvani
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|44
|Megan
|Schutt
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|40
|45
|Shakera
|Selman
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|46
|Lea
|Tahuhu
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|47
|Afy
|Fletcher
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|48
|Rajeshwari
|Gayakwad
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|40
|49
|Sarah
|Glenn
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|50
|Fran
|Jonas
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|51
|Alana
|King
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|40
|52
|Nonkululeko
|Mlaba
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|53
|Inoka
|Ranaweera
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|54
|Poonam
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|55
|Nadine
|De Klerk
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|56
|Jess
|Jonassen
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|57
|Marizanne
|Kapp
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|58
|Leigh
|Kasperek
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|59
|Salma
|Khatun
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|60
|Shikha
|Pandey
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|61
|Sneh
|Rana
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|62
|Radha
|Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|63
|Phoebe
|Litchfield
|Australia
|BATTER
|Capped
|40
|64
|Elyse Jayne
|Villani
|Australia
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|65
|Maia
|Bouchier
|England
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|66
|Sneha
|Deepthi
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|67
|Latika
|Kumari
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|68
|Priya
|Punia
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|40
|69
|Kiran
|Navgire
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|70
|Madhuri
|Meheta
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|71
|Sabbineni
|Meghana
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|72
|Mona
|Meshram
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|73
|Bharti
|Fulmali
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|74
|Amy
|Hunter
|Ireland
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|75
|Gaby
|Lewis
|Ireland
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|76
|Samantha
|Barriball
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|77
|Rebecca
|Burns
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|78
|Lauren
|Down
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|79
|Maddy
|Green
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|80
|Felicity
|Leydon Davis
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|81
|Thamsyn
|Newton
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|82
|Mignon
|Du Preez
|South Africa
|BATTER
|Capped
|40
|83
|Nilakshi
|De Silva
|Sri Lanka
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|84
|Vishmi
|Gunarathne
|Sri Lanka
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|85
|Harshitha
|Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|86
|Trishan
|Holder
|West Indies
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|87
|Kyshona
|Knight
|West Indies
|BATTER
|Capped
|40
|88
|Sharne
|Mayers
|Zimbabwe
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|89
|Chipo
|Mugeri Tiripano
|Zimbabwe
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|90
|Mary-Anne
|Musonda
|Zimbabwe
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|91
|Nigar
|Sultana
|Bangladesh
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|92
|Lauren
|Winfield-Hill
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|93
|Nuzhat
|Parween
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|94
|Mary
|Waldron
|Ireland
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|95
|Sinalo
|Jafta
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|50
|96
|Lizelle
|Lee
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|40
|97
|Hasini
|Perera
|Sri Lanka
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|98
|Reniece
|Boyce
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|40
|99
|Shemaine
|Campbelle
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|100
|Britney
|Cooper
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|101
|Kycia
|Knight
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|102
|Natasha
|Mclean
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|40
|103
|Rashada
|Williams
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|104
|Modester
|Mupachikwa
|Zimbabwe
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|105
|Erin
|Burns
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|106
|Nicola
|Carey
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|107
|Sarah
|Coyte
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|108
|Hannah
|Darlington
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|109
|Kim
|Garth
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|110
|Heather
|Graham
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|111
|Grace
|Harris
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|112
|Georgia
|Wareham
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|113
|Amanda-Jade
|Wellington
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|114
|Rumana
|Ahmed
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|115
|Nahida
|Akter
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|116
|Lata
|Mondol
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|117
|Ritu
|Moni
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|118
|Sobhana
|Mostary
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|119
|Katherine
|Brunt
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|120
|Alice
|Capsey
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|121
|Kate
|Cross
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|122
|Alice
|Davidson Richards
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|123
|Katie
|George
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|124
|Emma
|Lamb
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|125
|Bryony
|Smith
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|126
|Isabelle
|Wong
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|127
|Sukanya
|Parida
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|128
|Mansi
|Joshi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|129
|Punam
|Raut
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|130
|Simran
|Bahadur
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|131
|Ayushi
|Soni
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|132
|Neha
|Tanwar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|133
|Soni
|Yadav
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|134
|Anuja
|Patil
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|135
|Shubhlakshmi
|Sharma
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|136
|Veda
|Krishnamurthy
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|137
|Challuru
|Prathyusha
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|138
|Devika
|Vaidya
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|139
|Amanjot
|Kaur
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|140
|Dayalan
|Hemalatha
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|141
|Swagatika
|Rath
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|142
|Arundhati
|Reddy
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|143
|Meghna
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|144
|Thirush
|Kamini
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|145
|Niranjana
|Nagarajan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|146
|Laura
|Delany
|Ireland
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|147
|Arlene
|Kelly
|Ireland
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|148
|Kate
|Ebrahim
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|149
|Nensi
|Patel
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|150
|Jessica
|Watkin
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|151
|Anneke
|Bosch
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|152
|Chloe
|Tryon
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|153
|Delmi
|Tucker
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|154
|Dané
|Van Niekerk
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|155
|Sunette
|Viljoen
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|156
|KavIsha
|Dilhari
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|157
|Oshadhi
|Ranasinghe
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|158
|Malsha
|Shehani
|Sri Lanka
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|159
|Kirbyina
|Alexander
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|160
|Aaliyah
|Alleyne
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|161
|Jannillea
|Glasgow
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|162
|Chinelle
|Henry
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|163
|Lee Ann
|Kirby
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|164
|Chedean
|Nation
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|165
|Stafanie
|Taylor
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|40
|166
|Precious
|Marange
|Zimbabwe
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|167
|Kelis
|Ndhlovu
|Zimbabwe
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|168
|Ashley
|Ndiraya
|Zimbabwe
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|169
|Josephine
|Nkomo
|Zimbabwe
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|170
|Loryn
|Phiri
|Zimbabwe
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|171
|Darcie
|Brown
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|50
|172
|Stella
|Campbell
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|173
|Lauren
|Cheatle
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|174
|Holly
|Ferling
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|175
|Lauren
|Bell
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|176
|Natasha
|Farrant
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|177
|Monica
|Patel
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|178
|Jane
|Maguire
|Ireland
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|179
|Hayley
|Jensen
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|180
|Jessica
|Kerr
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|181
|Molly
|Penfold
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|182
|Masabata
|Klaas
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|183
|Achini
|Kulasuriya
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|184
|Udeshika
|Prabodani
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|185
|Tharika
|Sewwandi
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|186
|Caneisha
|Isaac
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|187
|Audrey
|Mazvishaya
|Zimbabwe
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|188
|Nomvelo
|Sibanda
|Zimbabwe
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|189
|Anesu
|Mushangwe
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|190
|Charlotte
|Dean
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|40
|191
|Kirstie
|Gordon
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|192
|Alexandra
|Hartley
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|193
|Linsey
|Smith
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|194
|Mady
|Villiers
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|195
|Gouher
|Sultana
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|196
|Ekta
|Bisht
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|197
|Rasanara
|Khan
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|198
|Preeti
|Bose
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|199
|Sugandika
|Dasanayaka
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|200
|Inoshi
|Fernando
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|201
|Anisa
|Mohammed
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|202
|Karishma
|Ramharack
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
WPL Auction 2023: Uncapped Players
As per the International Cricket Standards, uncapped players are the ones who are yet to appear for their country on the international level. However, uncapped players are a part of the national cricket team.
WPL auction 2023 has 199 players under the list of uncapped players. Thus, 199 players in the WPL players list have not represented their nations globally. Among them, 185 players are under the bracket of ₹10 lakhs, and 14 are under ₹20 lakhs. However, only 4 in the WPL players list for the 2023 auction are overseas players. The rest 195 players are from India.
Here's the full list of the uncapped players participating in the WPL auction 2023.
|List Sr. No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|Hrishita
|Basu
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|2
|Parshavi
|Chopra
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|3
|Archana
|Devi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|4
|Mannat
|Kashyap
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|5
|Titas
|Sadhu
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|6
|Grace
|Scrivens
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|7
|Shweta
|Sehrawat
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|8
|Soumya
|Tiwari
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|9
|G.
|Trisha
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|10
|Shorna
|Akter
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|11
|Najla
|C M C
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|12
|Hurley
|Gala
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|13
|Sonia
|Mendhiya
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|14
|Falak
|Naz
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|15
|Shabnam
|Shakil
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|16
|Shikha
|Shalot
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|17
|Sonam
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|18
|S.
|Yashasri
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|19
|Laura
|Harris
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|20
|Katta
|Mahanthi Sree
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|21
|Dhara
|Gujjar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|22
|Sasthi
|Mondal
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|23
|Shivi
|Pandey
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|24
|Aishwarya
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|25
|Bhavana
|Goplani
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|26
|Simran
|Patel
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|27
|Reema
|Sisodia
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|28
|Vrinda
|Dinesh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|29
|Divya
|Gnanananda
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|30
|Roshini
|Kiran
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|31
|Rakshitha
|Krishnappa
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|32
|Prerana
|Rajesh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|33
|Sayali
|Lonkar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|34
|Ishwari
|Savkar
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|35
|Sanika
|Chalke
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|36
|Sadhvi
|Sanjay
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|37
|Simran
|Shaikh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|38
|Neha
|Badwaik
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|39
|Kajal
|Jena
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|40
|Jasia
|Akhter
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|20
|41
|Shweta
|Mane
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|42
|Jayshree
|Jadeja
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|43
|Rizu
|Saha
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|44
|Arushi
|Goel
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|45
|Muskan
|Malik
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|46
|Ekta
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|47
|Varnika
|Singh
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|48
|Disha
|Kasat
|India
|BATSMAN
|Uncapped
|10
|49
|Hema
|Y
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|50
|Uma
|Chetry
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|51
|Nishat
|Changiwala
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|52
|Parna
|Paul
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|53
|Nandini
|Kashyap
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|54
|R
|Priyadarshni
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|55
|Laxmi
|Yadav
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|56
|Mamatha
|Madiwala
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|57
|Sanjana
|Batni
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|58
|Prathyoosha
|Kumar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|59
|Soumya
|Verma
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|60
|Shivali
|Shinde
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|61
|Ambika
|Watade
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|62
|Riya
|Chaudhari
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|20
|63
|Mahek
|Pokar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|64
|Yamini
|Billore
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|65
|Indrani
|Roy
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|66
|Aparna
|Mondal
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|67
|Shipra
|Giri
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|68
|Sweta
|Verma
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|69
|Tess
|Flintoff
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|70
|Bareddy
|Anusha
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|71
|Jhansi Lakshmi
|Challa
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|72
|Vinny
|Suzan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|73
|Jintimani
|Kalita
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|74
|Jaya
|Mohite
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|75
|Kesha
|Patel
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|76
|Palak
|Patel
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|77
|Tarannum
|Pathan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|78
|Janki
|Rathod
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|79
|Tanvir
|Shaikh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|80
|Yashita
|Singh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|81
|Jhumia
|Khatun
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|82
|Mita
|Paul
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|83
|Yuvashri K
|Karthikeyan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|84
|Amruta
|Satsangi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|85
|Raghvi
|Bist
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|86
|Sarika
|Koli
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|87
|Yashi
|Pandey
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|88
|Manju
|M A
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|89
|Sanjula
|Naik
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|90
|Zeel
|Mithaiwala
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|91
|Bhawna
|Ohlan
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|92
|Vasuvi
|Fishta
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|93
|Chitra Singh
|Jamwal
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|94
|Pranavi
|Velagapudi
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|95
|Sarla Devi
|Ram
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|96
|Ashwani
|Kumari
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|97
|Khushbu
|Kumari
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|98
|Keerthy
|K James
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|99
|Minnu
|Mani
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|100
|Sajana
|S
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|101
|Anaswara
|Santhosh
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|102
|Shani T
|T
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|103
|Mrudhula
|V S
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|104
|Rameshwari
|Gayakwad
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|105