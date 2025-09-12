/WPL 2026, MI-W vs DC-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Delhi Capitals stayed alive in the WPL 2026 with a strong seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday (Jan 20). Chasing 155, Delhi showed calm and control, with captain Jemimah Rodrigues leading the way with an unbeaten 51. The win made the playoff race tighter and put Mumbai under pressure, handing them their third loss in a row. Delhi reached the target with six balls to spare, finishing the game with confidence and belief.

Proud of how we handled the chase: Rodrigues

DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues, who was also named ‘Player of the Match’, credited the team effort and especially Marizanne Kapp for setting the tone in the chase. She said she wanted to share the award with Kapp but was told it was not allowed. Jemimah praised Kapp’s running between the wickets, calling it a big reason behind their strong start. “I am proud of the way the team bowled and then batted under pressure,” Jemimah said. “What really helped was Kapp’s running between the wickets. It made everything easier for me and gave us good momentum.”

Talking about her own innings, she shared how she focused on giving herself time at the start. “I spoke to a few people I trust, and they told me to be patient in the first few balls. I knew that if I crossed the first 10 balls, it would get easier. I had clarity in my mind, and that helped me play my shots.”

We were 20-30 runs short: Kaur

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that her team did not bat well enough. She felt they were at least 20 to 30 runs short of a good total. “We couldn’t execute our plans with the bat,” Harmanpreet said. “This has been troubling us throughout the tournament. We need to push harder in the powerplay.”