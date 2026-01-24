/WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals outclass RCB to hand them first defeat of season

Delhi Capitals produced a complete all-round performance to end Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s unbeaten run in WPL 2026, handing them their first defeat of the season and climbing to second place on the points table with a big boost to their net run rate.

Asked to bat first, RCB had a rare off day as their top order failed to give them a solid start. Grace Harris looked eager to score quickly but edged Marizanne Kapp behind the stumps while trying to force the pace. Smriti Mandhana followed soon after, once again falling to spin as Minnu Mani struck with just her second delivery. The early wickets put RCB under pressure, and they struggled to rebuild their innings.

Delhi’s spinners took full control during the middle overs. Minnu Mani and Shree Charani bowled with great discipline, kept the runs in check, and forced mistakes from the batters. Mani removed both Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, while Charani’s tight lines made scoring difficult. Boundaries dried up, and RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Nandani Sharma finished the innings strongly by picking up three quick wickets at the end. Her spell ensured RCB were bowled out for the lowest total in their WPL history. Chasing a modest target, Delhi Capitals started steadily but lost two early wickets. Shafali Verma played her usual attacking shots but could not stay long at the crease.

Lizelle Lee also failed to make an impact as Sayali Satghare removed both openers in quick time. Despite the wickets, Delhi remained calm and focused. Laura Wolvaardt then took charge of the chase with a composed knock. She rotated the strike well, found gaps, and waited for loose deliveries.

Wolvaardt stayed unbeaten on forty two and was well supported by Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp. The trio made sure there were no late scares. Delhi reached the target comfortably with seven wickets in hand and twenty six balls to spare, sealing a big win.