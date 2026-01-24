/Meet top 5 Scottish batters with most runs in T20 World Cup

This story shows the five Scottish batters who have scored the most runs in T20 World Cup history, along with their matches played and strike rates, highlighting their impact on the team’s batting over the years.
George Munsey has been Scotland’s leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, scoring 465 runs in 18 matches at a strike rate of 122.36. His fearless approach at the top and ability to attack from ball one have given Scotland fast starts in big games.
Richie Berrington has been the backbone of Scotland’s batting, amassing 389 runs in 18 matches with a strike rate of 123.10. His composure under pressure and knack for building partnerships have made him a reliable match-winner
Matthew Cross has contributed 227 runs in 18 matches in the T20 World Cup, striking at 93.80. As a wicketkeeper-batter, he has focused on stability, often holding the middle order together during challenging situations.
Kyle Coetzer scored 222 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 124.02, playing a key role in Scotland’s early T20 World Cup journeys. His experience and leadership brought balance and confidence to the batting unit.
Michael Leask has added 212 runs in 16 matches with an impressive strike rate of 141.33. Known for his explosive hitting, he has provided Scotland with quick runs and strong finishing power in crucial moments.