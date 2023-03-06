WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W: When & where to watch Mandhana vs Harmanpreet match live on mobile, TV

WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off with Mumbai Indians on Monday, March 6. After kick-starting the tournament with a super-win, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians would like to carry the momentum forward. RCB on the other hand has got their campaign off to a woeful start as they lost by 60 runs against Delhi Capitals.

At a press conference, Mandhana was asked about face-offs with Harmanpreet, and she said, "We haven't played a lot of domestic cricket in the last four-five years and so didn't get opportunities to share our experiences with the domestic players. We have played the overseas leagues and know how the setup benefits. So I am sure I can help the RCB girls and she can help the MI girls."

Here are all the details of the first WPL 2023 match:

WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women – Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Indrani Roy, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Kanika Ahuja, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W: When the match of Royal Changellers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played? - Date

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on Monday, March 6.

WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W: Where the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will be played? - Venue

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on Monday, March 6 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

WPL 2023- RCB vs MI-W: At what time Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will square off? - Time

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be played on Monday, March 6 at 7:30 pm IST.

TOSS: The Women’s Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7.00 PM IST.

WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W: Where to watch the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians on TV?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network.

WPL 2023- RCB-W vs MI-W: How to live-stream the match of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians on mobile?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

