WPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: When & where to watch in India for free on mobile & laptop

WPL 2023 opening ceremony live streaming: India is all set to witness the first season of the Women’s Premier League, which kicks off on March 4th. The inaugural game of the league will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, and it promises to be an exciting contest.

To celebrate the first-ever women’s cricket league in India, a grand opening ceremony will be held prior to the first game of the season. Singer Shankar Mahadevan will perform the WPL anthem, adding to the excitement and energy of the event.

The opening ceremony is set to be attended by some of India’s most popular celebrities, including AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon. The ceremony will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and fans can expect a spectacular display of entertainment and celebration.

WPL opening ceremony 2023 details

The opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be held on Saturday, March 4. The ceremony will start at 5:30 PM. India’s top celebrities like AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon are expected to perform at the event. The venue of the opening ceremony is DY Patil Stadium.

How to watch the WPL opening ceremony LIVE for free on your mobile and laptop

Women cricket fans should know that the WPL opening ceremony 2023 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app for free. People can download the Jio Cinema app on their mobile and laptop to access the free live stream of the WPL opening ceremony. Additionally, the WPL opening ceremony will be live broadcasted on Sports 18 network.

Last month, Five WPL teams—Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz—shelled out big in the inaugural edition of the WPL auction to bring in some of the top players on the national and international circuits.

Smriti Mandhana of India was sold at the highest price to Royal Challengers Bangalore for an astounding INR 3.40 crore. Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of Team India, was auctioned off to the Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 crore. Ashleigh Gardner of Australia and Natalie Sciver of England attracted the highest bidding among the overseas players and were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore each. Shafali Verma, the captain of the India U19 team and winner of the ICC U19 T20 World Cup, was also amongst the top purchases and was sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Which teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season?

Five teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Who will play in the opening match of the WPL 2023 season?

The Gujarat Giants will host the Mumbai Indians in the opening contest of the WPL 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Who is the most expensive player in the WPL season?

Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 season having attracted a price of Rs 3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Where will the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What is the per-match valuation of a WPL 2023 match?

A WPL 2023 season match is valued at more than Rs 7 core each.

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcast?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can the WPL 2023 season get live-streamed?