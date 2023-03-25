WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong takes maiden hat-trick of league against UP Warriroz - WATCH

The Women's Premier League (WPL) inaugural edition had started with a bang with Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harmanpreet Kaur going berserk with the bat and it was MI again which made sure that the last game before finale ends the same way as their bowler Issy Wong took a hat-trick - the first of the league and season.

Chasing a target of 183, UP Women were 84 for four in 13th over with Kiran Navgire batting nicely on 43 of 26. Wong then got her caught out before bowling out Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone off successive deliveries. Have a look at the video here:

Wong had earlier claimed the crucial wicket of UP skipper Alyssa Healy as well in the third over of the chase. Wong finished with the splendid figures of 4/15 in her four overs.

UP's chase was taken off track after Wong's hat-trick and they eventually were bowled out for 110 in 17.4 overs. Apart from Wong, Saika Ishaque took two wickets while Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita and Player-of-the-Match Nat Sciver-Brunt took one wicket each.

With the 72-run win, Mumbai booked a place in the maiden WPL final against Delhi Capitals, to be played on March 26.

Earlier, batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai racked up 182/4 in their 20 overs. Mumbai got off to a good start with 46 for the loss of one wicket in the powerplay. Sciver-Brunt was the highest scorer, notching up 72 not out off just 38 deliveries, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

Apart from her, Amelia Kerr and Hayely Matthews also played a good hand, scoring 29 off 19 and 26 off 25, respectively. Pooja Vastrakar's little cameo of 11 off 4 took Mumbai past 180-run mark, which eventually proved more than enough for UP.

For UP, Sophie Ecclestone took two wickets, while Anjali Sarvani and Parshavi Chopra took one wicket each.

