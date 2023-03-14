WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians continue impressive run with 5th consecutive win; Harmanpreet stars with bat

Mumbai Indians have continued their impressive start to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) inaugural campaign after getting the better of Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday, March 14. The contest played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai saw Harmanpreet’s army emerge victorious by 55 runs in which the skipper scored an impressive 51 runs off just 30 deliveries. The win also means that MI remain the only side yet to lose a contest in the inaugural season and sit on the top of the table.

GG fail to win

Tasked with chasing 163, the Giants got off to the worse possible start after losing Sophia Dunkley for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. But Sabbhineni Meghana (16) and Harleen Deol (22) then steadied the ship GG before lost the way again as wickets fell at regular intervals. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews were the chief architects of the destruction as both ended with three wickets each while Amelia Kerr bagged a brace.

Ultimately with no real contribution from the any frontline batters, GG only managed to put on 107/9 in their 20 overs and were condemned to their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Earlier, top knocks by Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet propelled Mumbai Indians to 162/8 against Gujarat Giants in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet was the highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians with 51 off 30 balls while Bhatia slammed crucial 44 runs in 37 deliveries. For Gujarat Giants, Ashleigh Gardner scalped three while Kim Garth, Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar bagged one wicket each. Opting to bowl first, the Gujarat Giants got off to a flying start as Ashleigh Gardner provided her team with a big wicket. Gardner drew the first blood as she dismissed Hayley Matthews for a three-ball duck in the first over of the match.

MI impressive run

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Yastika Bhatia then handled the charge as they slammed Gardner for 11 runs with the help of two magnificent fours. In the 11th over of the match, Kim Garth provided her team with the big wicket of Nat Sciver-Brunt. The star batter of Gujarat, Sciver-Brunt returned to the pavilion after scoring 36 runs off 31 deliveries.