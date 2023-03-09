WPL 2023: DC face horrible collapse as MI scalp 7 wickets for 24 runs | WATCH

Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque were at their fluent best with the ball for the Mumbai Indians as they broke the back of Delhi Capitals’ innings in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Both the bowlers ran riot in the later stage of the DC innings as they lost seven wickets in the span of just 24 runs and 34 balls and which ultimately propelled the DC innings to an all-out at 105.

Wong, Ishaque make light work of opposition

After a decent start to the innings, DC were going good at 81/3 with skipper Meg Lanning from the front after losing three early wickets. However, a superb spell from Wong and Ishaque saw the team from capital crumble and lose momentum as they went from 81/3 to all out 105. In a span of 5.4 overs, the DC innings faced a horrible collapse.

Skipper Lanning, going good in the innings scored 43 before heading back to the pavilion while Jemimah Rodrigues’ (25 off 18) wicket was the real back-breaker. While they both had stitched a partnership of 50 runs for the fourth wicket, Rodrigues’ wicket came at the wrong time which ultimately paved way for MI to take control.

Hayley Matthews also joins hand

Wong ended with figures of 10/3 from her four overs while Ishaque scalped 13/3 in her three overs. Hayley Matthews also joined the party with figures of 19/3 while Pooja Vastrakar got the other remaining wicket of Alice Capsey.