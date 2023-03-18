WPL 2023: Bowlers, McGrath, Harris help UPW beat MI-W by five wickets in a thriller

UP Warriroz Women (UPW-W) handed table toppers Mumbai Indians-Women (MI-W) their first loss of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 as they beat MI by five wickets in a low-scoring thriller. Chasing a target of 128, Sophie Ecclestone hit a six on the third ball of the last over to take UPW home, handing them their third win in six games.

UP didn't have good start of the chase as they lost two wickets for 27 at the end of six overs with a third one coming on the first ball after the powerplay. Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris then added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before McGrath was sent back for 38 off 25 by Amelia Kerr. Harris, however, stood tall and took UP score past 100 but fell at team score of 105 after scoring 39 off 28.

Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone then added rest of the runs and held their nerve as Mumbai valiantly took the game to the last over. For Mumbai, Amelia Kerr took two wickets for 22 in four overs. Nat-Sciver Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Issy Wong each took a wicket to give Indians a fight chance, defending a low total of 127.

Earlier, asked to bat first after losing the toss, Mumbai Indians had a decent start with score reading 31/1 after powerplay. Although, UP spinners tightened the screw after that and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Mumbai Indians reached their fifty in the 10th over only - showing how well UP women bowled.

Opener Hayley Matthews top scored for Mumbai with 35 off 30 balls. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong also chipped in with the score of 25 and 32, respectively. Mumbai were bowled out on the last ball of their innings - having scored 127.

For UP, Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers with 3/15 in her four overs. Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece while Anjali Sarvani picked one.

