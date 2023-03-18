WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur plucks one-handed SCREAMER in slips to dismiss Devika Vaidya - Watch

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pulled up a superb one-handed catch in the slip to break the internet as they faced off against UP Warriorz on Saturday, March 18 in the first match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The catch by the MI skipper was one for the season as it will probably go down as one of the ‘Catch of the Tournament’ in the ongoing WPL 2023.

Harmanpreet pulls off screamer

Standing in the first slip in the second over for Hayley Matthews’ first over, on the very first ball Devika Vaidya’s edge was superbly taken by the MI skipper as she wheeled away in celebration. She dived to her right and judged the flight of the ball to pluck the screamer while Devika could not stand tall. She was for 1 while Harmanpreet broke the internet and was at top of the world.

Earlier, A fantastic show from UP Warriorz spinners, led by the world's number one T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone helped them bundle out Mumbai Indians for just 127 runs in their 20 overs of the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

What happened in MI innings

After being put to bat first by UP Warriorz, MI was off to a solid start. Opener Hayley Matthews continued her red-hot form in the tournament, smashing Grace Harris for two straight sixes in the fourth over. Yastika Bhatia was anchoring from the other end. UPW got their first breakthrough when Anjali Sarvani dismissed Yastika for seven off 15 balls. The batter was trying to scoop but lost her leg stump. MI is 30/1 in 4.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, MI was at 31/1, with Hayley Matthews (22*) joined by Nat Sciver-Brunt (0*) at the crease.

Sophie Ecclestone's introduction to the attack proved a game-changer as she dismissed her compatriot Nat Sciver for five runs off eight balls, leaving MI at 39/2 in 7.3 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was next up on the crease. She and Matthews tried to rebuild the innings after two early hiccups. In the end, wickets kept on falling at regular intervals as the MI innings ended at 127/10 in 20 overs.

